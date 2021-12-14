Rentable scooter pilot program up for decision by Santa Rosa council

Santa Rosa streets could soon host a fleet of electric scooters for rent if the city council gives its nod to a one-year-pilot program at Tuesday’s meeting.

A single operator would be awarded the permit and riders would not be allowed to take scooters on sidewalks or along streets where the speed limit exceeds 25 mph, according to a plan put forward by staff.

The operator would be permitted to begin with 50-100 scooters and provide service in downtown Santa Rosa and Railroad Square, the Santa Rosa Junior College neighborhood and in Roseland.

Mayor Chris Rogers anticipated that council members may have tweaks for the program, which staff have worked on for over a year.

“There are these concerns from a safety and aesthetic perspective. But we can alleviate those,” he said.

In their report, city staff wrote that the scooter program advances Santa Rosa’s goals to reduce carbon emissions and advance economic development.

Scooter-rental companies, including Bird and San Francisco-based Lime, have quickly gained ground in large U.S. cities. The companies began to grow rapidly in the fall of 2017, according to a paper from New York University’s Rudin Center for Transportation.

The scooters have been hailed as a solution to the “first and last mile problem” of public transportation — the idea that more people would use trains like SMART, or city buses, if they had a convenient way to get from stations to their final destinations.

Scooters littering sidewalks, and, in some cities, being thrown into bodies of water in no small number, presented early challenges for the companies.

The scooters are often rented through an application on a smart phone, but the staff proposal in Santa Rosa requires the operator to come up with a payment method that needs neither cell phone nor credit card. Lime, for example, has developed a program called Lime Access that allows for cash payments at convenience store franchises CVS or 7-11. The program requires an application online.

Cities and scooter companies have sought to get the parked scooters off sidewalks with the development of designated stations and parking areas. The proposal from Santa Rosa staff would require scooters to be locked to a bike rack or other fixed object and scooter users would be required to leave a clear path of travel on sidewalks.

The city’s proposal puts much of the compliance burden on the operator, and requires the company have a way to contact customers about misplaced scooters.

