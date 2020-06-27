Rents in Santa Rosa decline, signaling economic fallout from the coronavirus

Rents in Santa Rosa have decreased since March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Apartment List’s National Rent Report.

The price of rent in the city has dropped by 0.7% since the shutdown began nearly four months ago, the report said. That number is slightly larger than the nationwide decrease of 0.3%.

March through June typically is a peak time for rent activity, and rent growth in Santa Rosa averaged 1.5% during those months from 2014 to 2019.

San Francisco experienced the country’s most significant rent decrease of 2.2%.

Cities that saw substantial changes in rent costs fall into one of two groups, according to the report. They’re either mid-size markets dependent on tourism and service sectors, or expensive markets that already struggled with the price of rent.

San Francisco, which has the highest median rent in the country, falls into the second group.

Another cause for San Francisco’s rent decrease might be opportunities to work remotely for Bay Area companies, the report said. Companies such as Twitter and Facebook have made changes allowing employees to work from home permanently.

These downward trends already have caused property owners to adjust prices to fill vacancies in cities such as San Francisco, Orlando, New York, San Jose and Miami.

Long-term, rent prices will depend on how quickly the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic, according to the report.

Apartment List predicts that competition will “remain tight” for middle and low-end markets, and high-end housing will be harder to fill. The report also suggested a movement toward the suburbs as more people work from home.