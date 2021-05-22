Reopening of Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve delayed

Long-held hopes of allowing visitors to return to fire-damaged Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve for the Memorial Day weekend appear to have been optimistic, and the park gates will remain closed for a time yet.

But park managers hope hazardous trees can still be removed in time to get people back onto the valley floor and into the main redwood grove sometime in June. They said they’ll know more next week.

“It’s obviously very frustrating and disappointing and all of that,” said Michele Luna, executive director of the Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods, which manages the state park.

Contractors have been using the park near Guerneville to access homes burned during last fall’s Walbridge fire and are simply not through removing hazardous debris that has to be cleared out by the end of the month, Luna said.

After that, state Office of Emergency Services crews are coming in to cut down what had been expected to be about eight hazardous trees that would pose a danger to visitors but now appear to number more, she said.

“We really hoped this work would have been done by next week, but now it’s apparent that it will not be possible,” Luna said in a written statement. “The number of large trucks and equipment needed to complete this work are staging in park parking lots, making it unsafe for park visitors to be in the park at the same time. It all comes down to ensuring the safety of park visitors and volunteers.”

