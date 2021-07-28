Reopening of cold case raises Cloverdale’s hopes

The people of Cloverdale have never forgotten Sara Ann Geer or her violent rape and murder in 1982.

Every time another, similar case is solved elsewhere, every time there’s an anniversary, people revisit the crime on social media. They talk about the 13-year-old seventh grader, what a sweet or “cool” girl she was and wonder what the police are doing about it all these years later.

“It’s been a constant thing; people have been talking about this since I’ve been here,” said Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson, who took over the department in 2019.

When the Cloverdale Police Department announced on July 14 that it was reopening the case and had hired an outside investigative firm, Ferguson said he had delayed sharing the information because of all the “unnecessary rumors, hearsay and uninvolved party interjections” that had been circulating on social media.

Ferguson said a “ghost” Sara Geer Facebook page that “said things that shouldn’t have been said” has been taken down.

“It’s real critical that the community understands that it’s not helpful for people to be putting a spin on hearsay,” he said.

Some on social media have implied that the department hasn’t done enough to solve the crime that shook the small town nearly 40 years ago.

“We need someone in our law enforcement department to be this determined to find Sara Geers murderer......we need to never give up and keep pushing for an arrest!” wrote Kim King-Moore on Facebook in March when the killer of a young woman in Colorado in 1982 was identified.

Police officials are hoping that new technology not available in 1982 can help identify the person who strangled the girl. When Sara’s partially undressed body was found in the backyard of an apartment complex off an alley in downtown Cloverdale on May 24, 1982, samples of blood and semen were taken and analyzed for blood type. DNA technology was not yet available at that time.

But samples have been sent to the FBI for analysis before with no resolution to the crime, according to past Press Democrat articles.

Recently, some cold cases, such as the Golden State Killer murders, have been resolved with analysis of DNA from genealogical search sites.

Ferguson declined to answer questions about the samples or what types of technology he hopes investigators will be able to use to shed light on the old murder, he said, because the Geer case is active.

“We’re just at the early stages of the investigation,” he said. “We’re really really hopeful that investigators can take a new look at evidence or find new evidence” to analyze with new techniques.

“I’m going to really try to corral any information from getting out,” Ferguson added. “There is so much that has already been out there.”

Geer’s body was found by two children who reported their discovery to their mother, Cynthia Scalese, the daughter of then-Cloverdale City Council member Angelo Scalese. She notified police and later blamed the lack of police patrols and said she was ready to move “right now.”

An elderly woman came forward two months later claiming to have witnessed the slaying, but prosecutors at the time didn’t want to base their case on her testimony because she was known to experience periods of senility. Once a case is tried, it can’t be retried.

A prime suspect, who was seen near the murder scene by another witness at the time of the killing, moved to the East Coast not long after the rape and murder. He was described by police as a heavy drinker whose personality changed radically under the influence of alcohol. He also lived near the spot where the body was likely dragged and left.

In March, a Facebook group called Community of Cloverdale began discussing the case after a couple of its members posted an old article. The group, which appears to be led by a member named Max N Angela Cordova, is pressing for resolution of the decades-old crime. It posted a public thank-you to Chief Ferguson for reopening the case.

Many members remember the shock at the time and fondly recall the victim. They also have expressed hope that the case will finally be solved, saying the girl “deserves justice.”

Said Josie Mendez of Cloverdale, “She was a sweet girl and a good friend. We found out about her murder from the teacher and we were in shock and devastated.”

People in the group have been discussing the identity of a suspect, and even posted a photograph. Some said that they had long held theories on what had happened that night when Sara is thought to have left the house to go to the arcade to play pinball or Pong.

Her mother, Susan Geer, a nurse, didn’t go to police until the next day because Sara had been staying with friends and she assumed she was still there. Susan Geer was angry with her daughter for skipping school at the time, according to past Press Democrat accounts.

One woman, Glennda Bell, said Sara was her best friend. Another, Leticia McRae, said “her picture sits in my living room to this day, always has. She was a magical girl. We used to drink tea and eat rose petals ...”

“They found her just a block from my house. ... I always picture her in the arcade, flipping her hair back and flashing her amazing smile,” McRae wrote.

Sara Ann is buried at the Yorkville Cemetery in the town of Yorkville in Mendocino County. Her first name is misspelled with an “h” at the end on her gravestone.

People have recently been leaving messages for her on the cemetery website like this one from last month: “Rest in peace, little lady. I am so very sorry this happened and hope your murderer is someday found and brought to justice.”

Her mother, Susan Wilson Geer, died in 2016 at the age of 68 or 69 and is also buried at the Yorkville Cemetery, according to information from the cemetery.

Police have established a tip line for people who have information to share about the case at 707-867-9840 or by email at geercoldcsehomicide@ci,cloverdale.ca.us.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.