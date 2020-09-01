Reopening of hair salons in Sonoma County met with joy, wariness

Despite the fits and starts her industry has been forced to endure during the coronavirus pandemic, Danika O’Leary did not take it lightly when Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase confirmed Sunday that local hair stylists and barbers would be allowed to open their shops to customers once again.

“I started crying like a baby,” said O’Leary, owner-operator of Oak and Ivy Hair Salon in Rohnert Park.

Mase was responding to updated guidelines that Gov. Gavin Newsom released Friday in his new Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Overall, Newsom’s directive wasn’t great news for Sonoma County, whose infection rates plant it firmly in the Widespread risk level ― the state’s highest level of regulation. But the governor removed hair salons and barbershops from the list of prohibited businesses statewide, along with shopping malls.

Mase said Monday that her office looked at data within Sonoma County over the past month and saw very little evidence of coronavirus spread in those types of establishments. She mentioned “nine persons ID’d as cases who said anything about exposure in malls. And really just about maybe six or so that had any exposure that they defined in terms of barbershops and hair salons.”

Mase emphasized that because contact tracing examines all interpersonal exposures over a two-week period, it can be difficult to determine where, exactly, someone contracted the novel coronavirus. She had no further information to offer on the cases that may have related to hair salons.

“Given the very low numbers,” she said, “I don’t think we identified any particular establishments.”

Sunday’s announcement was another ricochet for an industry that has been bounced around more than most during the pandemic.

California forced hair salons to close along with other nonessential businesses in March, then announced they could reopen in most counties in late May. Any celebration of that latter proclamation here was brief; Mase quickly announced she would not allow professional haircuts to resume in Sonoma County. The health officer relented two weeks later, and Sonoma County haircuts began to look a little better again.

But in mid-July, as case rates began to skyrocket, Newsom shut down salons again in 32 counties, including Sonoma. A week later, he allowed them the option of setting up shop outdoors. Now comes a fuller reopening, with safety restrictions in place.

“It’s been very difficult,” said Rachel Sandoval, who owns Salon Twelve in Santa Rosa. “We did not operate outside, because where our salon originally came into business, we gained a lot of Oakmont clientele. I was not comfortable putting them outside with the heat. They were overheating inside with a mask on.”

So Sandoval remained closed. Her only income for most of the past 5½ months has come through selling hair products, most of them delivered to clients’ doors. O’Leary didn’t elect to move Oak and Ivy’s operations to the street from its second-story loft, either.

“It would not work for us on any level,” she said. “Not only was it not safe for customers, but hair would blow all over the place. And we’d have to find a way to get the heavy chairs downstairs.”

Bringing customers inside eliminates those complications, but this week’s reopening is not without its hurdles. The California Department of Public Health’s industry guidance for hair salons and barbershops runs 10 pages long, with sections on distancing, face coverings, and cleaning and disinfecting.

Sandoval said she has poured money into partitions, air purifiers and sanitizer stations. O’Leary is working harder than ever to run her business.

“I prefer a 15 to 30 minute window between clients, to give the MadaCide and Barbicide (disinfectants) ample time to work, and to thoroughly clean the bathroom,” she said. “We’re wiping down everything they could have touched, Lysol-ing the chair. We’re going hog wild.”

The extra precautions, along with the need to space chairs at least 6 feet apart, means that stylists can’t serve as many clients as they once did.

“I might have to work longer hours,” O’Leary said. “I used to be great at it. I’d start color here, then start to give someone else a haircut, go back to the color. I could juggle it. It let me maximize the dollar amount in the salon. Now I’m lucky if I take two people a day.”

O’Leary said her shop has gone from six full-time stylists to three full-time and one part-time. Sandoval said she had three women working at Salon Twelve on Monday, “like 25% of us.”

Even with salons and barbershops given the green light, it wasn’t immediately clear how many were ready to reopen with COVID guidelines in place. Many shops had outgoing telephone messages Monday stating they were temporarily closed because of the pandemic.

There is real concern that many of them will never come back after months of lost income. O’Leary, for one, said the pandemic has turned her life upside-down.

“Financially, it has destroyed me,” she said. “I had a few months of savings. That was my money to go toward buying a house in the county. That’s gone. I took an SBA loan, and that’s gone. Mentally, it broke me down quite a bit. I have not been this depressed ever in my life. There was a point when I didn’t take a shower for a week, didn’t go outside. It was already on the rocks, but it destroyed my marriage, too.”

O’Leary said she doesn’t know what she would have done if Oak and Ivy’s landlord hadn’t worked with her to develop a payment plan for rent. She doubts her business could survive another shutdown.

Sandoval also has been stretched thin. “I have low overhead, and I’m careful with my money,” she said. “I’m making it work, but by the skin of my teeth.”

That’s the case for a lot of salon and barbershop proprietors ― and for the self-employed stylists who rent their chairs. Many of them have even less savings than the shop owners.

Because of the dire situation in the industry, and the many ups and downs salons have weathered as the state and county have amended guidelines, even Sunday’s good news was met with wariness.

“I’m totally prepared to be closed again,” Sandoval said. “The second time we shut down hit me by surprise. I kind of learned my lesson there. I will definitely be spending money and making business choices based on possibly closing.”

You can reach Staff Writer Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.