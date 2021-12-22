Subscribe

Rep. Barbara Lee tests positive for COVID-19

NOLAN D. MCCASKILL
LOS ANGELES TIMES
December 22, 2021, 11:58AM

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) has tested positive for COVID-19, she said Tuesday in a statement.

Lee, who is fully vaccinated and had also gotten a booster shot, said she received her positive test result this week.

"Fortunately, I have only mild cold-like symptoms, but I know it could have been much worse had I not been vaccinated and boosted," she said. "I am isolating and will follow all of the required health protocols to keep my loved ones, my staff, and my community safe."

Lee is at least the fifth member of Congress this week to announce having tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) disclosed their breakthrough cases, a term to describe people who test positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated. Each lawmaker said they had gotten a booster shot and that their symptoms were mild.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) has also tested positive, according to local media reports.

Earlier Tuesday, President Biden warned that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus could cause breakthrough infections "potentially in large numbers." The Omicron variant has surpassed the Delta variant as the leading cause of infection. Federal officials reported Monday that nearly three-quarters of new cases last week were caused by Omicron.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Monday that a "mid-level staff member" who had spent about 30 minutes near the president on Air Force One on Friday had tested positive for COVID-19. The staffer was fully vaccinated and boosted, Psaki said, and didn't experience any symptoms until Sunday.

Biden, who tested negative twice Sunday, will be tested again Wednesday.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette