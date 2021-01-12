Rep. Bill Dodd to hold virtual town hall with state schools chief Tony Thurmond

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and state schools chief Tony Thurmond will discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic during a virtual town hall Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.

Dodd and Thurmond will be joined by Dr. Allison Brashear, dean of UC Davis School of Medicine, during the town hall, which will include an update on public schools and the vaccine rollout.

The event will be streamed on Sonoma TV’s YouTube channel, Dodd’s Facebook page and at https://sd03.senate.ca.gov. It also will be broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM and KSVY.org.

Questions can be submitted by emailing townhall@ksvy.org or calling 707-933-9133 before or during the town hall.