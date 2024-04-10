North Coast Rep. Jared Huffman said Tuesday that rumors ranchers are being pushed to leave the Point Reyes National Seashore in ongoing mediation talks are “misinformed.”

Last week, Huffman declined to go into detail about confidential negotiations over the future of dairy and cattle ranching in the federal park. On Tuesday, however, he confirmed his longtime knowledge of The Nature Conservancy’s involvement in mediation between the national seashore, ranchers and environmental groups who sued over the future of animal agriculture there.

Huffman said the assertion that negotiations were aimed at eliminating ranching from the seashore was inaccurate. He also called out North Bay dairyman Albert Straus for spreading what he called faulty information and trying “to blow up the mediation.”

“We know … as a matter of public record that a couple of dairies in the seashore were already interested in leaving,” said Huffman, D-San Rafael. “So it shouldn’t be a huge surprise to anyone that there would be some negotiations along those lines. But I don’t think it’s responsible for people to speculate that all ranchers are leaving the seashore, because I don’t think that is under consideration.”

He acknowledged, however, that he had Point Reyes ranchers partly in mind when he secured $1 million in federal 2024 community project funding for what’s being called the San Francisco North Bay Dairy Community Transition Assistance project.

The money will be administered by Marin County to help restart organic dairy farms that have been squeezed out by drought, feed costs, falling milk prices, environmental conditions, feed costs, as well as “lease termination,” according to the March 2023 certification letter on the project Huffman signed.

Huffman Dairy Certification Letter.pdf

West Marin County Supervisor Dennis Rodoni told The Press Democrat the county would work with the U.C. Cooperative Extension program, the Marin County agriculture department, and possibly Sonoma County agencies as well, to disperse the funds.

“It may be that we don’t specifically understand what that role is for that funding until this settlement is done,” Rodoni said.

Ranchers and, especially, dairy farmers throughout the region face significant economic pressures and other hardships. It’s even harder for those operating on seashore land, where heightened environmental standards and ongoing efforts to better control animal waste and reduce runoff into freshwater streams and Drakes Estero represent a significant financial challenge.

The Marin/Sonoma county dairy belt has lost at least 11 dairies in the past few years, including one at Point Reyes seashore, largely due to the drought.

Huffman said it’s in the public interest to try to preserve local milk and cheese sources that would prevent all that production from going to industrial scale concentrated animal feeding operations in Kern County.

“You could imagine a scenario where some number of dairies in the seashore may want to leave the difficulties of dairying in the seashore but relocate somewhere else in the North Bay,” he said, “and I think we should want to support that if it makes sense.”

Huffman’s remarks come more than a week after Straus, a veteran Marshall dairyman and organic farming pioneer, went public with The Nature Conservancy’s involvement in the settlement talks and said the global organization was trying to raise money to buy out ranch leases at the 71,000 acre seashore.

Straus Family Creamery founder and executive chair Albert Straus at the creamery in Marshall, California on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (Ramin Rahimian for The Press Democrat)

Though not a part of the mediation, Straus buys about 15% of his milk from two dairies with a historic presence on the seashore. He said he has access to information on developments in the private settlement talks that he believes threatens the local industry and the social and cultural fabric in west Marin County.

And he conceded that Huffman was right about his desire to keep lease sales from happening, because he believes the goal of certain mediators, including The Nature Conservancy, is to buy out the ranches.

“We only have 17 dairies left in Marin County. Fifteen are certified organic,” Straus said. There’s a “critical mass of farmers” needed to support the feed houses, warehouses and other support infrastructure or the entire framework collapses, he said.

“If you’re being helpful, why don’t you help them invest in these farms and these families to improve their infrastructure, allow the agencies that are here to support the farms and the dairies to invest in the infrastructure?” he asked.