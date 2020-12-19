Local congressmen receive COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Reps. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, and Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, received the new coronavirus vaccine Saturday and encouraged others to do the same as soon at it’s available.

The congressmen said in separate statements they received the vaccine following strong recommendation and guidance from the U.S. House attending physician. Initial doses of the vaccine are generally being given to health care workers who are at high risk of coming into contact with people who have contracted the virus.

“I’m happy to report that it was not painful, and I did not experience any side effects,” Huffman said in a statement. “The path to our recovery from this pandemic depends on a speedy and successful vaccine distribution, and on all of us continuing to stay safe by following public health guidance to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

Thompson said he had “no reservations about the science and research behind this vaccine” and was grateful to all scientists who helped in its development.

“I encourage everyone to get it after consulting with their physician and following local guidance on distribution timetables,” he said, adding that his wife Jan, a nurse at St. Helena Hospital, is scheduled to receive the vaccine on Sunday.

“We feel very lucky to get these early doses and I’m going to do everything I can to deliver Federal funding to help speed up the rollout of this vaccine,” Thompson said.

Both congressmen cited strong recommendation from U.S. House attending physician Dr. Brian P. Monahan. The House physician notified congress in a Dec. 17 letter that a small batch of vaccine has been set aside for congressmembers, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court and the executive branch, in accordance with a 2016 presidential policy directive aimed at ensuring continuity of government functions.

Both Huffman and Thompson received the vaccine in the Rayburn Office Building Health Unit in Washington, D.C.

In Sonoma County, the new coronavirus vaccine arrived on Thursday and the first inoculations were administered at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center on Friday. Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital will begin vaccinating staff on Sunday and other local hospitals will start the process early next week.

The county public health division, which is charged with distributing the vaccine to psychiatric hospital staff, as well as EMT and paramedic crews, is expected to begin vaccinations as early as next week, county officials said Friday.

The county’s first shipment of coronavirus vaccine, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, included nearly 5,000 doses, all of which were the initial dose of a two-dose inoculation. More shipments of the vaccine are expected next week.

Huffman’s office reported that more than 100 members of the U.S. Congress are or have been quarantined, tested positive for COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone infected with the virus. Huffman said he would continue to wear a mask and socially distance even after receiving the vaccine.

“I am grateful to the Capitol physician’s office for making this vaccine available to address the continuity of our government, and grateful to the scientists and researchers who made this vaccine possible,” he said in the statement.

Huffman said he was also committed to seeking more funding for vaccination distribution, as well as “direct payments” to Americans and businesses impacted by the pandemic.

