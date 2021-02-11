Rep. Kevin McCarthy attended his son's wedding in California amid deadly COVID-19 surge

Early in the morning on Dec. 5, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mockingly alluded on Facebook to Gov. Gavin Newsom's widely criticized attendance at a party the month before at the exclusive French Laundry restaurant, a maskless gathering that drew accusations of hypocrisy and elitism.

But hours after publishing his post, McCarthy attended his own maskless gathering — a wedding for his son, Connor, who got married that afternoon at a venue in San Luis Obispo County, The Times has learned. The event appeared to flout longstanding state COVID-19 rules that prohibit wedding receptions and require that masks be worn during wedding ceremonies.

The wedding took place on the day that California announced a forthcoming stay-at-home order for the southern half of the state where the virus was raging and available intensive care unit beds were alarmingly low. The order went into effect the next night, including in San Luis Obispo County.

Two videos of the outdoor nuptials at the Cass House in Cayucos show that the dozen or so attendees visible in the images were not wearing masks, the Republican congressman from Bakersfield included. The videos also showed attendees inside a building while wearing no masks — among them the bride, who is filmed getting her hair combed and sprayed (the stylist in the shot is wearing a mask).

In one of the videos, the tuxedoed father of the groom is seen using a microphone to address guests who are off-camera. An invitation to the wedding seen on one of the videos says a celebration would follow.

In response to questions from The Times, McCarthy sent a statement late Wednesday saying that the original plan for a 300-guest wedding was scrapped and that the bride and groom decided to go forward with just parents, grandparents and sisters.

"We took every precaution to ensure a safe celebration — starting with just 13 family members," the statement said. "We spent the majority of the time outside with the dinner following the ceremony in an almost completely open area. We wore masks indoors that day, except in those instances where some had to let makeup dry or when we were eating."

His statement said lockdown orders had been "devastating to families, small businesses, and communities."

"As everyone knows, navigating our lives during this time is challenging. Events that were tedious to plan to begin with, have become even more so. But I've always fought for people — not the government — to make the decisions that are right for them and their loved ones."

McCarthy said he had spent months "calling to end the dangerous and arbitrary lockdown orders from Sacramento" and said Democrats "promulgating or advocating for lockdown policies have often ignored these very mandates they are imposing on everyone else."

While the congressman has slammed state-imposed closures of certain businesses during the pandemic, he has embraced in media interviews the wearing of masks. He has assured the public that his fellow House Republicans would wear masks in the Capitol. In a June interview with Fox News Radio, he endorsed the universal use of face coverings, saying, "Well, every average American, first of all, wash your hands, social distance, and wear a mask. The best thing you can do to start with."

McCarthy has taken aim at other politicians who have been criticized for ignoring COVID-19 health mandates. Last summer, he joined a chorus of critics who accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) of indulging in an elitist double-standard when she was captured on a security camera without wearing a mask while at a San Francisco salon after getting her hair washed. San Francisco had not yet lifted its order closing salons.

At the time, McCarthy said, "Nancy Pelosi doesn't think the rules apply to her. She thinks she deserves special treatment."

McCarthy also has taken several shots at Newsom for the party at the French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, which was held for a Sacramento lobbyist. The governor has apologized for his attendance. The debacle has helped fuel a Republican-led recall campaign against him.

In his Dec. 5 Facebook post, McCarthy took aim at House Democrats for allowing remote voting during the pandemic. "For months, House Democrats have used an unconstitutional scheme to allow members to vote from home. It's called shadow voting. Maybe if we renamed Congress 'The French Laundry,' Democrats would show up."

The Times learned of his son's wedding this week. McCarthy posted about the wedding on Facebook and Instagram last weekend — two months after the ceremony. On each site, he shared a short video of the ceremony and wrote, "My son married the love of his life in December—and though the wedding was small, the love we have for them could not be bigger."