Rep. Mike Thompson cosponsors House gun control bill to address ‘huge problem’ of assault-style weapons

The assault rifles that young soldiers like Rep. Mike Thompson carried in the Vietnam War were meant for combat, designed to make killing brutally efficient.

But semi-automatic variations of those rifles now flood the civilian market, with an estimated 20 million in circulation, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. That’s up from 400,000 since 1994.

AR-15-style guns have been used in the five deadliest mass shootings of the last decade. In two recent cases, those guns were obtained legally by the 18-year-old shooters who killed 10 grocery store shoppers in Buffalo, New York, and 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

A new bill cosponsored by Thompson and two other House Democrats would make such purchases illegal nationwide.

The Protecting Our Children Act, or HR 7910, seeks to raise the lawful age of purchase of semi-automatic assault-style rifles from 18 to 21 on a federal level, in hopes of stemming mass shootings and other gun violence.

“That’s a huge problem, kids being able to get their hands on guns,” Thompson said Thursday morning in a Press Democrat interview ahead of a President Joe Biden’s national address on gun violence.

“I don’t think you need to be Harvard researcher to know that there’s been a number of instances recently where young people have purchased guns and then committed just terrible acts,” Thompson added. “We saw it in Buffalo. We saw it in Uvalde.”

The bill, introduced by Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York and cosponsored by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, sailed through committee on a party-line vote Thursday. It would also create a grant program to buy back large-capacity firearm magazines; establish voluntary safe practices for firearms storage; and build on executive measures to ban bump stock devices, used to modify firearms to mimic automatic weapons.

It also would strengthen regulation of “ghost guns,” or unserialized and unregistered firearms that can be purchased online and assembled at home — a “huge problem” for Sonoma County in particular, Thompson noted.

Local law enforcement has seen a dramatic uptick in ghost guns apprehended on the street, sometimes during unrelated arrests.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 25-19 to advance the bill. All Republican panel members voted against the package.

It has little chance of passing in the Senate, with Republicans largely in opposition to many of the included restrictions.

Thompson, chairman of the House Democrats’ Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, recognizes the political headwinds. Another bill he has championed for nearly a decade, promoting universal background checks and closing certain loopholes for unregulated gun purchases, is also stalled in the Senate.

“I’m very hopeful that the Senate Republicans will screw up the courage to work on these issues and try to make our communities safer. At the same time, I’m prepared to be disappointed, because they haven’t shown a lot of courage.”

The North Bay congressman, an Army veteran and lifelong hunter, has fought for stricter regulations since the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. In the wake of the latest massacres, he sees getting new laws on the books as a more urgent cause than ever.

Since the beginning of 2022, there have been 233 mass shootings in the U.S., according to the Gun Violence Archive, an independent data collection and research group. One of the latest came Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman killed four people on a medical campus before killing himself.

“Gun violence is a real scourge right now, and we need to be doing all we can to keep our communities safe and our kids safe,” Thompson said.

During House debate Thursday, Republicans argued the new bill’s provisions would do little to stop mass shootings and wrongly politicize tragedies.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the committee, called the bill “political theater.”

“We need to get serious about understanding why this keeps happening. Democrats are always fixated on curtailing the rights of law-abiding citizens rather than trying to understand why this evil happens,” Jordan said.

In his interview, Thompson rebutted the Republican criticisms.

“I think it’s pretty sad that somebody would suggest that, especially after the fact that we just witnessed 21 people killed in Uvalde; we just witnessed four people killed yesterday in Oklahoma.”

A vote by the full House could come as early as next week. The bill would then move to the Senate, where a bipartisan group will attempt to reach a compromise on gun safety legislation.

However, the committee’s GOP representative, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who is an ardent gun-rights advocate, on Wednesday sought to combat speculation he would sanction any legislation that could be seen by some to undermine the Second Amendment.

“Not gonna happen,” he tweeted.

Thompson reiterated that “we’ve been down this road before.”

“I’m hopeful that the Senate will do its job. I don’t think there’s anyone that I represent that believes we should be sitting on this issue and not doing something,” Thompson said.

