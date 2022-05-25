Rep. Mike Thompson, local female leaders come together for need to protect abortion rights

North Bay leaders including Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, spoke with outrage at a Wednesday morning news conference in downtown Santa Rosa for the need to protect reproductive rights in the country at this time.

Female leaders from across Sonoma County including Supervisor Susan Gorin and Rohnert Park Mayor Jackie Elward gathered at Old Courthouse Square to speak out on the threat to women’s rights and the need for Californians to let their voices be heard.

The push to protect these rights comes after a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked earlier this month in favor of overturning abortion rights.

I’m here at the Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa where Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, is holding a press conference pushing to protect reproductive rights featuring many female leaders across Sonoma County. pic.twitter.com/OKJC3owkqv — Alana Minkler (@alana_minkler) May 25, 2022

Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin described “the war against women rights” as “appalling.”

She recalled a time 50 years ago when women who were victims of rape and incest were denied abortions. Many of them died.

Gorin warned that without safe, legal access to abortions this will happen again.

Rohnert Park Mayor Jackie Elward decried the threat to human rights, especially the impact to the Black community and other marginalized groups who have to endure the “despicable actions” of male Supreme Court judges.

“As a Black woman I am sick and tired to even be here talking about my womb, what I have to do, what is in me, when men out there don’t have to,” Elward said. “They are free to do whatever the want with our bodies.

She among other leaders urged the Supreme Court justices to reconsider their actions.

“Forcing a women to bear a child is cruel,” said 20-year-old Michaela Schilinger, a Sonoma County native who is in her junior year of college.

She recalled when she heard about the leaked draft opinion, saying she was sick to her stomach thinking that they might have control over her own body.

“It’s not about being pro-life otherwise they would offer child care and health care …” Schilinger said. “We know it’s about controlling women’s bodies.”

Thompson among others in Congress passed a bill, H.R. 3755 ― the Women's Health Protection Act of 2021― which would codify Roe v. Wade by prohibiting government restrictions to abortion services. The bill has been passed to the Senate and if it passes it would go on to President Joe Biden for his signature.

In an interview with The Press Democrat, Thompson said the Supreme Court’s possible decision could have a chilling affect across the country, not just in the states that would ban abortions.

In California, a flood of people seeking abortions is expected to occur if the ruling goes through. Some states would make it illegal for even providing airfare to those seeking abortions in other states, he said.

Throughout his time speaking out on this issue, Thompson said he’s heard countless stories from women who have gone through emergency abortions or those who have suffered from oppressive reproductive policies.

“The state legislature will do everything we can to protect their rights,” he promised.

