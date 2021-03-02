Rep. Mike Thompson revives universal gun background checks bill

Rep. Mike Thompson on Tuesday renewed his legislation requiring universal background checks for all firearms purchases, the foremost part of the St. Helena Democrat’s campaign to curb gun violence started in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012.

Approval in the Democratic-controlled House is likely and, for the first time, the Senate companion measure will be considered by an equal number of Democrats and Republicans.

Thompson’s gun background checks bills have never made it to a Senate vote.

“The last two years have been a turning point in our long-standing fight to prevent gun violence and we take another leap forward in helping to save lives,” he said in a news release.

A Vietnam war combat veteran, hunter and gun owner, Thompson has long spearheaded House Democrats’ efforts to combat gun violence.

The Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 has seven co-sponsors, including three Republicans.

California already employs a system of such checks for criminal records and mental health incapacity. Thompson’s bill would mandate a similar system in places where it doesn’t exist.

