Rep. Mike Thompson seeks congressional interns

Sonoma Valley college-aged students interested in learning the ropes in Washington D.C., take note – Rep. Mike Thompson is looking for a few good interns.

Thompson, congressional representative of California’s fifth district, is now taking applications for interns in his Washington, D.C. office for the Spring 2022 semester.

“Each semester it’s an honor to have some of our district and our nation’s future leaders serve as interns in my Congressional office,” said Thompson in an announcement of the opportunity. “Interns get a first-hand look at how government operates and they work with me and my staff to serve our district.”

With the spring semester approaching, Thompson said he “encourage(s) all interested students in our district to apply.”

The deadline to apply is Monday, Dec. 6.

Internships in Thompson’s Washington, D.C. office are available to college-aged students. Interested applicants should submit a resume, cover letter, writing sample and three references to dcintern.thompson@mail.house.gov.