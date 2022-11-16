Subscribe

Rep. Mike Thompson tests positive for COVID-19

Thompson is experiencing mild symptoms and plans to continue working from home, according to a Wednesday statement. |
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 16, 2022, 9:40AM
Updated 58 minutes ago

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, released a statement Wednesday morning after a routine PCR test confirmed he was positive for COVID-19.

“Thanks to being fully vaccinated and receiving both booster shots, I am experiencing only mild symptoms,” Thompson, 71, said in the statement.

“As COVID-19 continues to evolve,” Thompson added, “I recommend every American to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine and booster to stay healthy and protect their friends and families.”

His office will remain open and he will work from home, Thompson said.

Thompson won reelection Nov. 8 to a 12th term in Congress with about 68% of the vote. He represents the state’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Sonoma, Napa Contra Costa, Lake and Solano counties.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette