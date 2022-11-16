Rep. Mike Thompson tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, released a statement Wednesday morning after a routine PCR test confirmed he was positive for COVID-19.

“Thanks to being fully vaccinated and receiving both booster shots, I am experiencing only mild symptoms,” Thompson, 71, said in the statement.

“As COVID-19 continues to evolve,” Thompson added, “I recommend every American to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine and booster to stay healthy and protect their friends and families.”

His office will remain open and he will work from home, Thompson said.

Thompson won reelection Nov. 8 to a 12th term in Congress with about 68% of the vote. He represents the state’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Sonoma, Napa Contra Costa, Lake and Solano counties.

