Rep. Mike Thompson to hold virtual town hall Thursday

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, is hosting a virtual town hall Thursday to answer any questions attendees may have about current events and issues.

The hourlong event at 7 p.m. will be held on Zoom and streamed live on Thompson’s Facebook page. Thompson will discuss his priorities in Congress this year and answer general questions.

Because Zoom only can hold 500 participants, residents interested in attending should email thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov to receive instructions on how to join.