Rep. Mike Thompson to hold virtual town hall with state schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond

CASH MARTINEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 23, 2020, 12:54PM
Updated 12 hours ago
Rep. Mike Thompson.
Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, will be joined by state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond for a virtual town hall event from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.

The Zoom event will focus on virtual education and discuss support that can be provided to students during the coronavirus pandemic.

Constituents from California’s Fifth Congressional District are invited to join.

Interested participants should email thompson.townhall@mail.house.gov, as the online platform has a capacity of 500 people. Participants will be notified via email with instructions on how to join the meeting.

The town hall can also be streamed on Facebook Live via Thompson’s page, facebook.com/RepMikeThompson.

