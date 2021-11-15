Rep. Mike Thompson’s wine country district gains ground in latest redistricting map

California’s latest congressional redistricting map expands the district held today by U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Napa, but abandons an earlier proposal that could have dramatically restructured the area’s political landscape.

The redistricting for U.S. House Districts is nearing its conclusion. The latest maps, approved by the bipartisan Citizens Redistricting Commission on Nov. 10, now undergo a two week public comment period before tweaks will be made again.

Final versions should go to the California secretary of state by year’s end.

“The iteration of maps we have now will probably only change on the margins,” Sonoma State University political science professor David McCuan said in an interview.

Perhaps the biggest shift for the North Bay is the addition of the entirety of Lake County into District 5, capturing a swath of rural voters who tend to lean rightward of Sonoma and Napa counties politically. Thompson’s current district only includes the west side of Clear Lake and does not include the town of Clearlake.

Thompson’s district would also expand east toward Sacramento, absorbing Vacaville, Davis and Fairfield, but losing Vallejo and a sliver of Contra Costa County across the Carquinez Strait.

Some voters living in the unincorporated areas north and west of Santa Rosa who currently vote in District 5 would end up as District 2 voters according to the new map.

The latest maps undo earlier proposals first published on Oct. 26 that briefly sent local politicos into a tither. That’s because they potentially lumped Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, into Thompson’s district by cutting Huffman’s home county of Marin out of the extensive North Coast district (running from the shore of San Francisco Bay to the Oregon border) that he has represented since 2013.

Had such a restructuring stood, the two congressmen — Thompson, an influential Blue Dog Democrat and Huffman, a member of the Progressive Caucus with a rising profile as a climate-action champion — could have wound up squared off for reelection.

Such questions are avoided in the latest draft.

Huffman’s district appears largely unchanged under the new maps. Digital, large format versions of the latest maps are available at wedrawthelinesca.org.

The latest visualization of how redistricting could change Northern California’s congressional districts, released Nov. 10 by the bipartisan redistricting commission. (wedrawthelinesca.org)

Thompson first won a House seat in 1998 and has handily won all his races since, according to the election data website Ballotpedia.

The new lines for District 2 absorb Solano County territory represented today by U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove.

California law does not bind politicians to campaigning only for the districts they live in, though most choose to.

How the lines fall during congressional redistricting can influence politicians’ strategic calculations up and down the levels of elected office, McCuan said. As people eye higher office, they wait to see what seats might be opened up as politicians decide to step down, or step up, due to the shifting lines of campaign battlegrounds.

“It’s a 3D chess game that most people don’t pay attention to,” he said. With the newest North Bay maps promising less upheaval, McCuan said, eyes will turn more closely to the redrawing of lines for statehouse seats, county supervisor offices and on down the political food chain.

