Repeat offender faces life term after murder conviction in Mendocino County

A Mendocino County man -- who 20 years ago was tried and convicted of murder as a youth -- was again convicted of murder on Thursday and is now facing life in prison without parole, the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jameson Jackson, 36, of Ukiah was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man on Aug. 17, 2020, during a dispute over a stolen truck at a 15-acre marijuana grow near Covelo.

At the time of his arrest, officials said Jackson, who was in the truck, fired one round at the 30-year-old victim, striking him in the ear. He died at the scene, officials said. A 38-year-old man from Santa Rosa was also injured.

The District Attorney’s office said in a statement that the the jury also “found true a special circumstance alleging that the defendant committed the murder by firing a handgun from inside a motor vehicle, and the defendant personally and intentionally fired the firearm causing the murder and personally and intentionally fired the firearm to murder a second man.”

Officials said under the law, the penalty for a non-death penalty murder in the first degree with special circumstances is life in state prison without the possibility of parole.

A murder conviction in such cases carries an additional 25 years to life, while penalty for the attempted murder conviction is life in state prison with the possibility of parole (7 years to life), plus an additional 20 years for using a firearm in the attempted murder.

When Jackson was arrested last year, he was wanted on several warrants, including suspicion of rape, making criminal threats, second degree robbery, cruelty to a child, dissuading a victim by force, failing to appear for court, committing a felony while on bail for a felony, cruelty to a child, battery, violation of a court order and violation of probation.

In 2001, when he was 15 years old, Jackson was convicted of murder. He provided the gun and stood by while his friend, Chris Coleman, shot Brooktrails store owner Joan LeFeat multiple times.

Jackson served eight years in youth detention before he was paroled. His co-defendant, Coleman, also 15, was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of LeFeat.

Officials said Jackson’s case has been referred to the county probation department for a background study and sentencing report. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 16.

