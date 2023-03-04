Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa briefly went into lockdown Friday for a report of a student with a gun at nearby Rincon Valley Middle School. Santa Rosa Police confirmed the report was false, and the school reopened.

In a message to parents, Maria Carrillo principal Monique Luke said students sheltered in place at about 1:45 p.m. before entering lockdown, which was lifted at 2:05 p.m.

“Our staff and students did an outstanding job of following our safety protocols,” the principal wrote.

The incident happened less than two hours after Maria Carrillo students held a walkout to demand improved school safety measures after the Wednesday fatal stabbing of a student at Santa Rosa’s Montgomery High School.

Also on Wednesday, a 16-year-old Maria Carrillo student was arrested after police say the boy brought a gun to the Montecito Boulevard campus.