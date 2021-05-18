Report: SFO-bound plane diverted due to substance-snorting passenger

A JetBlue flight en route from New York to San Francisco on Sunday was diverted to Minneapolis because of an unruly passenger who reportedly sniffed a white substance and touched at least one woman on board, according to ABC 7 News, which broke the story.

JetBlue confirmed in a statement the flight rerouted in Minneapolis when a passenger "began acting erratically and aggressively toward crewmembers and other customers."

The man reportedly refused to wear a mask, but a JetBlue spokesperson said the flight was diverted due to his overall unruly behavior and not for failing to comply with the mask mandate.

JetBlue didn't provide additional details on the passenger's behavior but witnesses told ABC 7 that he had a bag full of a white substance and harassed passengers by pretending to stab them, touching them and yelling racist slurs.

Jeff Lea, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission in Minnesota, said the "individual reported to be causing a disturbance" was taken off the plane and arrested by police for drug possession. Lea said the incident is also under investigation by the FBI.

A police report described the individual as a 42-year-old man from New York.

Flight 915 was en route from John F. Kennedy International Airport to San Francisco International Airport when it made an unplanned stop at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport at 4:40 p.m. The flight continued to San Francisco after the passenger was removed.

"Safety is JetBlue's first priority, and we appreciate our crewmembers' response and our customers' patience during this incident," JetBlue said in a statement.