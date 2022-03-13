Subscribe

Reports of missile attack on western Ukrainian city Lviv

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 12, 2022, 10:55PM
Updated 1 hour ago

BERLIN — The city of Lviv, in western Ukraine, has been rocked by several explosions on Sunday.

Lviv, about 43 miles from the Polish border, was hit by several rockets, local media reported.

"Multiple explosions heard in Lviv and Kherson and reports that Lviv is under Russian missile attacks," the online news portal Kyiv Independent said.

The explosions could be heard in Poland, a Deutsche Presse-Agentur reporter in Przemysl said.

