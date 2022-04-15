Republicans enacting a wave of new abortion restrictions

A wave of highly restrictive laws passed in recent weeks is reshaping abortion access across the country, with Republican governors and lawmakers eager to court conservative votes at the same time the Supreme Court has signaled it is open to revisiting the 50-year-old ruling that legalized the procedure.

In Kentucky, the state legislature on Wednesday night overrode Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto to pass strict restrictions that have already forced clinics in the state to stop providing abortions. Less than 24 hours later, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. And as early as next week, Oklahoma could enact a law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy or outlaws the procedure entirely.

State lawmakers across the country have introduced more than 500 pieces of antiabortion legislation so far this year, as many Republicans prepare for the high court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case that could overturn or significantly weaken Roe v. Wade, the landmark precedent that has guaranteed the nationwide right to abortion for nearly 50 years.

While some states have been passing bold antiabortion restrictions for years, the courts consistently blocked the strictest bans. But in recent months, courts of all levels have signaled their willingness to let these kinds of restrictions stand. The Supreme Court has passed up three opportunities to block a Texas law that has banned most abortions in the state. And as the justices discussed the Dobbs case at oral arguments in December, many appeared open to overturning Roe.

“Lawmakers are waiting with bated breath,” said Catherine Glenn Foster, president of Americans United For Life, a national antiabortion organization. “Are we expecting to see Roe overturned or at least minimized? Yes. We are expecting a good to great outcome.”

Many GOP-led states aren't waiting on a Supreme Court decision to enact their laws. Along with a total abortion ban passed last week that is scheduled to take effect this summer, Oklahoma lawmakers are quickly advancing two bills modeled after the Texas ban, which has so far evaded court intervention with a legal strategy that empowers private citizens to enforce the law.

Oklahoma would become the second state to pass a law that mirrors the Texas ban. Idaho's version of the Texas law “signed by Republican Gov. Brad Little “has been temporarily blocked by the state Supreme Court.

But while abortion rights groups celebrated the stay granted in Idaho, the Supreme Court's reluctance to take action on the Texas law signals that these “copycat bans” may ultimately prove successful.

“This is not a drill, and it's happening right now,” said Kelley Robinson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Action Fund. “Regardless of the Supreme Court decision [in Dobbs], the ban in Texas will still be in place.”

Kentucky is the first state to succeed in halting abortion access, at least for now. Although Kentucky's new law does not explicitly ban abortion in the state “like many others moving through state legislatures this session “abortion rights advocates said the long list of restrictions makes it impossible for clinics to continue providing abortion care.

The law imposes limits on medication abortion, requiring abortion providers to be certified by the state pharmacy board and outlawing telemedicine for abortion pills. It also requires the cremation or burial of fetal remains and bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, like the Florida law.

The 15-week bans in Kentucky and Florida “which both include exceptions for the life of the woman but not for rape or incest “are modeled after the Mississippi law that is currently before the Supreme Court in Dobbs. Republican lawmakers have said they settled on a 15-week ban to maximize the chance that their legislation can take effect soon after the Supreme Court announces its decision this summer.

“I believe we have a unique opportunity in the fact that the Supreme Court is considering 15 weeks right now,” said state Rep. Erin Grall, a Republican, who sponsored the Florida bill in the House. “This would allow Florida to save as many babies as possible as soon as possible after that decision is made.”

Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit challenging the Kentucky law and is planning a legal challenge to Florida's ban, as well.

But while Planned Parenthood plans to mount aggressive challenges in court, Robinson said, the organization also realizes it can no longer rely on the courts to be a backstop.

“We will be getting people out to vote,” she said. In a midterm election year, she added, people across the country will have the opportunity to weigh in on the governors and state legislators who have backed antiabortion policies.