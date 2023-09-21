Republicans inch closer to spending deal, spoiling for a shutdown

WASHINGTON — House Republicans inched closer on Wednesday to overcoming deep internal divisions and reaching an agreement that would allow them to advance stalled spending legislation, as Speaker Kevin McCarthy bowed to the demands of far-right lawmakers for steep spending cuts that stood little chance of surviving in the Senate.

The emerging deal was unlikely to bring Congress closer to averting a shutdown in 10 days, and it remained unclear whether Republicans could even reach agreement among themselves on a purely symbolic measure that underscored McCarthy’s precarious hold on his job.

McCarthy emerged from a lengthy Wednesday night meeting with Republican lawmakers saying he felt optimistic that he was closer to having the votes to pass a stopgap funding measure to keep federal agencies open through October, despite a handful of hard-line Republicans who have threatened to stand in the way.

Behind closed doors, he proposed a monthlong bill that would temporarily set overall government spending at $1.47 trillion, the funding level in place before the pandemic that hard-right lawmakers have been clamoring for since January; include stringent border restrictions; and create a commission to tackle spending and debt. And he said the House would move individual spending bills that would result in overall expenditures of $1.56 trillion for the coming year, a substantial cut from the level he agreed to with President Joe Biden as part of the debt deal reached in May.

In a sign that the House was shaking off the paralysis that has gripped it for most of the week, McCarthy said he planned to bring a Pentagon spending bill back to the floor on Thursday, two days after a handful of hard-line Republicans blocked a vote on it, dealing him an embarrassing defeat. Republicans emerging from the meeting said two of the rebels, Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado and Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, had changed positions and would now allow a vote on the bill to proceed.

Still, even if the stopgap spending plan were to succeed, it would place the House on a collision course with the Democratic-controlled Senate, where there is bipartisan opposition to the cuts McCarthy has laid out and the immigration restrictions. With government funding slated to lapse after Sept. 30, it left Congress still far from an agreement to avert a shutdown.