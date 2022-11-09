Republicans move closer to House majority, but Democrats show strength

Republicans moved closer to winning control of the U.S. House Tuesday night, even as Democrats showed some early strength in competitive races across the Eastern Seaboard, raising their hopes of limiting GOP gains.

The U.S. Senate, meanwhile, remained up for grabs as both parties held onto competitive states, with Republican author J.D. Vance winning in Ohio, Rep. Ted Budd (R) claiming North Carolina and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) winning reelection.

The preliminary results confirmed pre-election day polling that showed a closely-divided country, with enthusiastic voters on both sides of the partisan divide. Republican efforts to use concerns over inflation and crime to strike deep into Democratic territory ran up against Democratic backlash against the new restrictions on abortion and concern about GOP extremism. Unlike past midterms, which brought massive swings in political power to Washington, this year's elections might be headed toward a modest movement.

While many key races across the country remained unsettled early Wednesday, the GOP notched key House wins in Florida, where they benefited from retirements and redistricting. And they picked up a battleground district in Virginia held by Rep. Elaine Luria (D).

But elsewhere in Virginia, Democrats held a hotly contested seat held by Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) prevailed in a district where Republicans hoped to march deep into blue territory. Democrats picked up a House seat in North Carolina and prevented a flip in deep-blue Rhode Island.

Strategists in both parties said they expected Republicans to reclaim the House once all votes are counted, but talk of a massive GOP sweep had all but evaporated early Wednesday.

The battle for the Senate, fought largely on Democratic terrain, was widely seen as more competitive, after many Republican candidates had fought to a virtual draw heading into Tuesday against more established Democrats with much deeper advertising budgets in states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona. Control of the chamber might not be clear for days - or weeks, with the possibility of a December runoff in Georgia.

A Republican takeover in even one chamber of Congress would complicate Biden's agenda for the next two years. House Republicans have signaled their intent to launch a series of investigations into issues ranging from the U.S. coronavirus response to the business dealings of Biden's son, Hunter Biden. If handed the reins of power in the Senate, the GOP could make confirming Biden Cabinet officials and judges more difficult and wield more leverage in potential showdowns over spending.

As voters decided whether to break Democrats' grip on power in Washington, Republicans were aiming to increase their hold on governor's mansions around the country, with incumbent Democrats looking to hold off GOP challenges in Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and more. Democrats also faced surprisingly strong challenges for the governor's mansions in Oregon and New York, while Republicans lost control in Massachusetts and Maryland. In Maryland, former nonprofit chief Wes Moore, a Democrat, defeated far-right Republican Dan Cox to become the first Black person elected governor in the history of the state.

Republicans clinched statewide victories in Florida, notching early if expected wins in the Senate and governor's races. Elsewhere, the future of abortion laws was on the ballot in some states, including in Michigan, where there was a closely watched measure to determine whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

All told, Republicans spent $359 million on broadcast advertising aimed at framing the contest as a referendum on Democratic policies around crime and inflation, while Democrats pushed back with $422 million in ads largely focused on Republican efforts to ban access to abortion and more broadly on what they cast as GOP extremism, according to AdImpact, which tracks television and digital political ads.

The starkly contrasting visions for the country were evident in interviews with voters from the East Coast to the Southwest. In Northern Virginia, a traditionally Democratic area, Niaz Ali, 29, walked out of an elementary school after casting his ballot and stopped to take a selfie. He wanted to record the day when he switched parties, from Democrat to Republican.

Ali, who is from Pakistan, said he has long supported Democrats but has lately been frustrated by inflation and illegal immigration. "They [messed up] everything," he said of Democrats. "We need Trump back." Ali voted for the Republican running against Spanberger, Yesli Vega, even though he said he didn't know anything about her.