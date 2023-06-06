Republicans protest as California lawmakers celebrating Pride Month honor a drag nun

Protest took a back seat to celebration at the California Capitol Monday as lawmakers honored drag nun Sister Roma and proclaimed June LGBT Pride Month.

Roma, who belongs to the San Francisco-based Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, was one of 15 guests invited by the legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus as the Assembly and Senate passed resolutions proclaiming June as LGBTQ pride month. Other honorees included tennis legend Billie Jean King and filmmaker Eugene Lee Yang.

Republicans in the Senate called on Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, to revoke Roma’s invitation last Thursday. A group of Catholic and evangelical Christian demonstrators gathered on the Capitol’s west steps Monday afternoon to protest Roma’s recognition.

In the Assembly, when Roma came to the front to receive her award, Republican members left the floor and retreated to the lounge in the rear of the chamber. The remaining members clapped, whooped and cheered, giving Roma a prolonged standing ovation.

“Love you, Roma!” shouted fellow honoree Harry Lit from the back of the chamber, eliciting more cheers from the floor and gallery.

Outside the chamber, Roma was held up by supporters who gave her high fives, shook her hand and asked for photos. She struggled to hold back tears.

“I was very emotional,” the drag nun said after receiving her award. Her flowing, feathery blue headpiece framed a full face of drag makeup. “I came this close to crying,” she continued, “and if this makeup runs, I’m done.”

Speaking to the Senate, Democratic Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman of Stockton introduced the pride resolution and noted that she identified as a “proud Catholic.”

“While I love my church, my church doesn’t always love all parts of me,” Eggman said. “And that’s okay, because I don’t love all parts of my church either.”

Prior to the Assembly session, Wiener said he would be surprised if any of his Republican counterparts disrupted the proceedings.

“I think my Republican colleagues are caricaturing her,” Wiener told The Bee, “and if they really took the time to get to know her, they’d understand why I nominated her for this honor.”

On their website, the Sisters describe themselves as “a leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns” who use “humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit.”

Assemblymember Devon Mathis of Porterville was the only Republican member to speak on the Assembly’s resolution, H.R. 33. Mathis spoke briefly about religious freedom and the need for “mutual” respect that has not been displayed “from all sides,” a nod to the controversy over Roma.

“Hatred and bigotry are not acceptable, and if we truly want religious freedom, then respect must be mutual,” Mathis said. “Sadly, that has not been the case many times, and frankly, from all sides.

“As far as I’m concerned, what two consenting adults want to do behind closed doors is on them,” Mathis said. “I’d prefer y’all get a room and keep the (public displays of affection) from my kids,” he continued, “but let’s be respectful on both sides.”

The author of the resolution, Democratic Assemblymember Chris Ward of San Diego, responded to Mathis’ comments in his closing statement.

“I wish I had a Pride parade in the 1990s that I could’ve gone to,” Ward said. “I don’t think I would’ve minded the PDA out there, and it might’ve actually made things a little clearer for me.”

The resolutions passed the Assembly and the Senate without opposition. In the Senate, all Republican senators except Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh of Yucaipa abstained from the voice vote. Democratic Senators Dave Min of Irvine and Anthony Portantino of La Cañada Flintridge also did not register votes.

Outside on the Capitol’s west steps, hundreds of protesters gathered for a prayer vigil hosted jointly by the American Council, the California Family Council, and the California Catholic Conference. Veronica Sullivan of Marysville and Rhonda Murray of Sacramento said they attended to show solidarity with Catholics and criticized the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for “mocking” Catholicism.

“I genuinely just want to pray for the state and the people who live in the state of California,” said Sullivan, who rode on a commuter bus to join the crowd at the Capitol.

Murray said she’s in favor of policies that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth and also remove books with sexual content from schools. Democratic policymakers and LGBTQ community advocates have denounced such policies as harmful and discriminatory.