Ruth Callen got to participate in one last family Christmas bash.

It was held at Finley Community Center, and she made quite an impression on one great-grandchild as she was lowered in a wheelchair lift.

Alice Eurotas and Virginia Gunn got to spend their birthdays quietly with their families, with balloons and cake.

And Helen Allen helped her son and daughter-in-law celebrate the purchase of a new motor home with a pizza party in the driveway.

The four women were in their 80s or 90s and almost certainly would not have lived to enjoy those moments were it not for four other people who shepherded them to safety when others had failed to do so.

Mark and Kathy Allen hold a digital image of Mark’s mother, Helen Allen. The Allens helped evacuate Helen and about 60 other residents of Villa Capri, an assisted living facility in Fountaingrove, during the Tubbs Fire. (Brian Hayes / For The Press Democrat)

“They were just ordinary people. Doing superhuman stuff.” Tim Callen

It was the night of Oct. 8 and the morning of Oct. 9, 2017, and the Tubbs Fire was raging toward the Villa Capri assisted living home in Fountaingrove.

Some 60 frail and elderly residents, along with a handful of undertrained staff, were waiting for help, but so were thousands of others around the North Bay as the unprecedented firestorm stretched first responders to the breaking point.

As the flames drew closer to Fountaingrove, four Sonoma County residents, without thought or warning, found themselves cast as rescuers.

They would break glass doors to get people out, search room to room in the dark, muscle occupied wheelchairs down stairs, and drive through walls of fire as they ferried people to safety and returned for more.

“They were just ordinary people. Doing superhuman stuff,” said Tim Callen, Ruth’s son. “It still brings a chill to my spine, that folks did that. I still think about those people all the time. What do you do? Just thank ’em a million times.”

Villa Capri's main structure was demolished by fire, but residential structures farther back in the site survived the flames. (James Dunn / North Bay Business Journal)

Residents paid up to $11,000 a month to live at Villa Capri. Promotional material described “professional and caring staff (who) provide assistance 24 hours a day.”

But only four inadequately trained employees were on site that night, according to an investigative report filed by the California Department of Social Services in 2018, and just two of them remained long enough to help evacuate the approximately 60 older adults (47 of them nonambulatory) in their care.

As the flames swept toward Villa Capri, the 72-bed facility had no accessible evacuation plan, no supervisor and no backup generator. “These residents would have perished when the facility burned to the ground during the fire,” the state investigation concluded.

The document was referring to the last 20 or so residents to get out. In truth, all of the people who were hurriedly evacuated — those involved say the count was between 58 and 62 — were at risk.

Cindy Gallaher, with her husband, Bill, a prominent Sonoma County developer and co-founder of the company that owned Villa Capri, declined to comment for this story.

That company, Oakmont Senior Living, and its affiliates ultimately paid $500,000 in a civil settlement with the state and the county for failing to ensure the evacuation of seniors during a disaster, and for not informing family members what had happened to their loved as they were relocated.

A wheelchair sits amidst the rubble of Oakmont of Villa Capri, the assisted living and memory care unit in the Fountaingrove senior facility in Santa Rosa, in this 2017 photo. The facility was being investigated by the California Department of Social Services for leaving behind residents when staff evacuated during the 2017 Tubbs Fire. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Oakmont Senior Living also reached a settlement agreement with victims, for an undisclosed amount, over its actions and inactions that night.

Though the state initially sought to strip the companies’ license to run Villa Capri and Varenna (a larger, affiliated 322-bed retirement and assisted living community next door), they were able to remain in business as part of a state settlement in which Oakmont Senior Living officials admitted that staff members at the two facilities had abandoned residents as the Tubbs Fire closed in.

The ordeal inspired legislation, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019, to make abandonment of older adults during emergencies a civil violation.

The Gallahers lost their house in the Tubbs Fire, too, as did their daughter, Molly Gallaher Flater.