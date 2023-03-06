Search and rescue crews were battling deep snow in the hills of northern Mendocino County on Monday to reach a woman stranded in her vehicle after a three-day ordeal that began when she and a companion attempted to evacuate a snowbound family member at the end of Spyrock Road near Laytonville.

It was not clear if the woman had ever reached her destination or had spent all three days in the vehicle, but it appeared she had been there at least one night after calling for help a little after noon Sunday, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Capt. Greg Van Patten.

The other woman apparently made it down the mountain on her own, he said.

The situation remained confusing, given limited communication, Van Patten said. But the woman had been in touch Monday morning, so authorities know she survived the night and was doing well, he said.

The woman was said to be stranded 8 to 10 miles up Spy Rock Road, which winds northeast from Highway 101 between Laytonville and Cummings into increasingly remote and rugged terrain near the Eel River. Authorities said her elevation was about 3,000 feet.

The rescue was one of about a half-dozen responses made by the Sheriff’s Office since Friday to residents in isolated, high-elevation areas in need of help because of roads closed by recent snow.

County transportation workers already had cleared Spyrock Road on Friday, Van Patten said, which apparently was when the two women, worried about a senior family member living at the end of the road, in an area with several feet of snow, first drove out.

But snowfall returned throughout the weekend, so that by Sunday afternoon and evening, when deputies in a specialized 4x4 vehicle tried to get to the stranded woman, they were turned back by 4 to 6 feet of snow on the road just three miles up, Van Patten said.

A Department of Transportation crew left shortly after dawn Monday to clear fresh snow from the road. They were using an old bulldozer-style vehicle, without a cab or heater, to clear the road — a painstaking process because of its limited snow-removal capacity, Van Patten said.

Sheriff’s personnel were following behind in two smaller vehicles, including a small CAT, equipped with snow tracks and “able to get you into those tighter fitting areas,” he said. They were about halfway to the woman by 12:30 p.m., though the bulldozer team was very close, Van Patten said.

Sheriff’s personnel also had been up Spyrock Road on Friday to get to an elderly heart patient who needed to get out to get some medication, Van Patten said.

A father and daughter stranded in a vehicle in snowy conditions on Appaloosa Way in Redwood Valley were evacuated Friday, as well, as was a Laytonville resident who was running out of food and supplies of Cahto Mountain Road on Saturday, he said.

Most of people in those areas live down long, winding roads and driveways that are sometimes miles long, as well, he said.

“You’re looking at high elevation. A lot of these people are off the grid. There have been power outages affecting those that are on PG&E,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office fielded a rescue request from a woman on Simmerly Road in the Spyrock Road area around midday Monday, Van Patten said, and planned to conduct a welfare on an senior citizen up Bell Springs Road northeast of Laytonville on Monday, as well.

