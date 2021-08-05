Rescued man, dogs expected to recover after being stranded off Point Reyes

A man and his six dogs were rescued Tuesday morning near Point Reyes after their boat lost power and left them drifting in the ocean the previous night, the U.S. Coast Guard reported Wednesday.

The man, who is in his mid-50s, is expected to fully recover after being treated for hypothermia at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to the Coast Guard.

The dogs, including five 4-week-old puppies, did not show signs of neglect or mistreatment and appeared to be in good health.

The Coast Guard released additional details on the incident Wednesday afternoon after initially reporting on Tuesday that the rescue had occurred.

According to the Coast Guard, the man and dogs lived on a 40-foot yacht that was docked at Spud Point Marina in Bodega Bay.

They were heading south, possibly to San Francisco, when the yacht lost power and the man was unable to call for help as they were left adrift in an unknown location along the coast.

The yacht ended up on a shallow, rocky shoreline near Driftwood Beach, which is about 9 miles south of Bodega Bay. A fishing boat captain notified the Coast Guard after spotting the yacht around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The agency said the captain is likely responsible for saving the man and dogs.

The man stayed on the boat and took care of the dogs until rescue crews arrived on a motorboat, according to the coastal agency.

Marin County firefighters assisted and used jet skis to get to the scene, where they helped to transfer the group to a lifeboat before taking them to paramedics in Bodega Bay.

According to the Coast Guard, the man and dogs had been stranded for about 12 hours. Coast Guard officials took care of the dogs before turning them over to the man’s mother.

The agency advises anyone traveling in the ocean to bring proper equipment, such as a VHF radio and distress signals.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi