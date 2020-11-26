Subscribe

Rescuers find missing hiker using night-vision goggles

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 25, 2020, 5:05PM
CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Southern California rescuers spotted a missing hiker Tuesday night using their night-vision goggles and flew her to safety, authorities said.

The Malibu Search and Rescue Team, part of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and Los Angeles County firefighters found the 45-year-old woman in the Red Rock Canyon Park area of Topanga, the team said in a Facebook post.

The rescuers worried for the woman's safety as the temperatures dipped into the 40s on Tuesday night and thought she might have gone off the park's trail, the post stated.

They found the “proverbial needle in the haystack” by using their night vision goggles to locate the hiker, authorities said. She was not injured.

