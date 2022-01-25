Rescuers rappel down cliff overlooking California beach to save stranded dog

Firefighters came to the rescue of a dog stranded on a sandy cliff overlooking a San Francisco beach, officials said.

The dog, named Duke, was rescued at Fort Funston at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 22, firefighters reported on Twitter. Fort Funston is a former military installation.

Photos posted to Twitter by the San Francisco Fire Department show a firefighter rappel over the cliff to retrieve Duke, a mixed-breed dog.

USPP officer assists SFFD with yesterday’s dog rescue at Fort Funston! Dog and owner safely reunited. @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/ZkqhBfbfSd — USPP SFFO (@USPP_SFFO) January 23, 2022

Duke will be all right, firefighters said.