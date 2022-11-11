As part of its parade and festivities to recognize Veterans Day on Friday, the Petaluma American Legion is partnering with the San Francisco VA Health Care System to offer gene testing to local veterans for a national health research program.

Workers with the Million Veteran Program — a nationwide research initiative to learn how genes, lifestyle and military exposure affects veterans’ health — will be collecting blood samples from veterans interested in participating in the program, between 11 a.m and 3 p.m., during Friday’s Veterans Day Parade at Walnut Park.

Nearly 915,000 veterans have joined the initiative since its launch in 2011, accoring to researchers.

“The goal is to one day give veterans specialized care with targeted treatments and preventions based on their genetics and health history,” a spokesperson with the San Francisco VA Health Care System said in an emailed statement.

Researchers said scientific advancements associated with the information gleaned from the Million Veteran Program have already provided medical breakthroughs in conditions such as post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

“Combat-related illness is a big concern, especially how it relates to mental health,” said parade organizer Joe Noriel. “It’s estimated 22 veterans commit suicide each day.”

One study of more than 165,000 veterans in the Million Veterans Program identified several genes related to re-experiencing traumatic memories, and another study of 200,000 veteran participants uncovered genetic markers that could indicate increased risk of anxiety, the San Francisco VA said.

Additionally, a study of 300,000 veterans “identified new gene variants that increase depression risk in people of European and African ancestry,” the VA said, adding that “This finding was made possible because of the diversity of MVP’s veteran participants.”

Veterans interested in taking part in the Million Veterans Program can visit the group’s booth on Friday at 201 4th St.

Enrolling in the program entails filling out online or mail-in surveys regarding health and lifestyle, submitting a blood sample, and allowing secure access to health records.

“MVP researchers do not see any information that directly links your data to you – like your name, date of birth or social security number,” the San Francisco VA said.

Information on the program can be found at mvp.va.gov or at petalumaveteransparade.com.

