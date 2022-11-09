As part of the parade and festivities on Friday, the Petaluma American Legion is partnering with the San Francisco VA Health Care System to offer gene testing to local veterans for a national health research program.

Workers with the Million Veteran Program – a national research initiative to learn how genes, lifestyle and military exposures affect veteran health and illness – will be taking blood samples during the Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walnut Park for any veterans interested in participating.

Nearly 915,000 veterans have joined the initiative since its launch in 2011, researchers say.

“The goal is to one day give veterans specialized care with targeted treatments and preventions based on their genetics and health history,” said a spokesperson with the San Francisco VA Health Care System in an emailed statement.

Researchers say scientific discoveries from the Million Veteran Program are already underway, helping to transform health now and for future generations. For example, the program has already found breakthroughs in conditions such as post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

“Combat-related illness is a big concern, especially how it relates to mental health,” said parade organizer Joe Noriel in an email. “It’s estimated 22 veterans commit suicide each day.”

One study of more than 165,000 veterans in the Million Veterans Program identified several genes related to re-experiencing traumatic memories, and another study of 200,000 veteran participants uncovered genetic markers that could indicate increased risk of anxiety, the San Francisco VA said.

Additionally, a study of 300,000 veterans “identified new gene variants that increase depression risk in people of European and African ancestry,” the VA said, adding that “This finding was made possible because of the diversity of MVP’s veteran participants.”

Those wishing to participate in the Million Veterans Program can do so during Friday’s Veterans Day Parade at a booth located at 201 4th Street. It is not required to receive care through Veterans Affairs in order to enroll in the initiative, only to be a veteran.

Enrolling in the program entails filling out online or mail-in surveys regarding health and lifestyle, submitting a blood sample, and allowing secure access to health records.

“MVP researchers do not see any information that directly links your data to you – like your name, date of birth or social security number,” the San Francisco VA said.

Information on the program can be found at mvp.va.gov or at petalumaveteransparade.com.

