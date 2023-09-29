Editor’s note: This story features the recollections of Press Democrat reporters Mary Callahan, Meg McConahey and Randi Rossmann, who covered kidnapping of Polly Klaas 30 years ago. It was written by Callahan.

On the December night three decades ago that they found Polly Klaas, I drove to her Petaluma house to see if the candle her mother had lit in the window two months earlier still burned.

The flame had been extinguished, like the young life it represented — like the hopes of her family and the community that Polly would come home alive.

A candle burned in the Nichol home for Polly Klaas at all times in the living room, Friday, Dec. 10, 1993. (Mark Aronoff / The Press Democrat file)

The next day, driving into Santa Rosa, I pulled over on Highway 12 at Stony Point Road and sobbed.

Polly’s 1993 abduction and murder, the two-month search for the man responsible, and the lengthy prosecution that three years later ended with her killer’s conviction and death sentence, shook the community to its core. It was no different for those of us who had to cover the story.

Everyone at The Press Democrat played some role — some large, some small. All of us were invested in the coverage, the success of the investigation and the pursuit of justice.

It was a huge story for our staff, highly competitive, with the whole world watching.

Staffers with children drew them closer and double-checked their doors and windows at night. But they set aside the same shock and fear the community was experiencing to pursue a story that proved astonishing and human, delivering daily updates on the investigation, the search and, finally, the stunning evidence that tied twice-convicted kidnapper Richard Allen Davis to Polly’s disappearance.

But as it did for anyone who followed the tale of the little girl who was afraid of the dark and fearful that someone would take her by night, it left a mark, even after 30 years. There’s a cumulative impact that comes with covering the darkest news in your own community. Polly’s murder and her family’s suffering account for a disproportionate share.

Undated photo of Polly Klaas. (The Press Democrat file)

Press Democrat features writer Meg McConahey, then the mother of a 6-year-old boy, was assigned to the Petaluma Bureau when Polly was taken. She covered the search and the family closely.

Now-retired public safety reporter Randi Rossmann led the coverage of the criminal investigation under excruciating pressure to break news every day and do it first.

“Even as I saw in the community and with other reporters, the collective horror at what was unfolding, I always felt I didn't have the luxury to feel.“ Randi Rossmann

Rossmann had just returned a week earlier from maternity leave and was working part-time in Petaluma, on the twice-weekly local section. She had “cut my journalistic teeth” in Petaluma before moving to the Santa Rosa newsroom to cover Santa Rosa Police and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office as the paper’s first female police reporter. She had well-placed sources across local, state and federal law enforcement agencies who helped her cover Polly’s case.

I was mostly outside the initial reporting but took over coverage during Davis’ 1996 trial. I later interviewed him five or six times on San Quentin’s Death Row, in the vain hope he would yield the truth about how and why he chose Polly.

Much has been written about the Polly Klaas case, the impact it had on her family and those who investigated it, and how it led to significant changes in law enforcement and sentencing.

But those of us who spent weeks and months, and even years, covering it have spent our careers being dispassionate observers and have been guarded with our own stories. But after 30 years, maybe it’s time to reflect on the way the Polly Klaas story shaped us, not only as journalists and members of the communities we cover, but as spouses, parents and human beings.