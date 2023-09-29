From left, Press Democrat reporters Meg McConahey, Randi Rossmann and Mary Callahan covered the killing of Polly Klaas in the newsroom in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

‘Reservoir of grief’: How covering the Polly Klaas tragedy forever changed the way 3 reporters lived their lives

MARY CALLAHAN, WITH MEG MCCONAHEY AND RANDI ROSSMANN
September 29, 2023, 7:12AM
Updated 42 minutes ago

Editor’s note: This story features the recollections of Press Democrat reporters Mary Callahan, Meg McConahey and Randi Rossmann, who covered kidnapping of Polly Klaas 30 years ago. It was written by Callahan.

On the December night three decades ago that they found Polly Klaas, I drove to her Petaluma house to see if the candle her mother had lit in the window two months earlier still burned.

The flame had been extinguished, like the young life it represented — like the hopes of her family and the community that Polly would come home alive.

A candle burned in the Nichol home for Polly Klaas at all times in the living room, Friday, Dec. 10, 1993. (Mark Aronoff / The Press Democrat file)
A candle burned in the Nichol home for Polly Klaas at all times in the living room, Friday, Dec. 10, 1993. (Mark Aronoff / The Press Democrat file)

The next day, driving into Santa Rosa, I pulled over on Highway 12 at Stony Point Road and sobbed.

Polly’s 1993 abduction and murder, the two-month search for the man responsible, and the lengthy prosecution that three years later ended with her killer’s conviction and death sentence, shook the community to its core. It was no different for those of us who had to cover the story.

Everyone at The Press Democrat played some role — some large, some small. All of us were invested in the coverage, the success of the investigation and the pursuit of justice.

Photos: A look back at the Polly Klaas murder

It was a huge story for our staff, highly competitive, with the whole world watching.

Staffers with children drew them closer and double-checked their doors and windows at night. But they set aside the same shock and fear the community was experiencing to pursue a story that proved astonishing and human, delivering daily updates on the investigation, the search and, finally, the stunning evidence that tied twice-convicted kidnapper Richard Allen Davis to Polly’s disappearance.

But as it did for anyone who followed the tale of the little girl who was afraid of the dark and fearful that someone would take her by night, it left a mark, even after 30 years. There’s a cumulative impact that comes with covering the darkest news in your own community. Polly’s murder and her family’s suffering account for a disproportionate share.

Undated photo of Polly Klaas. (The Press Democrat file)
Undated photo of Polly Klaas. (The Press Democrat file)

Press Democrat features writer Meg McConahey, then the mother of a 6-year-old boy, was assigned to the Petaluma Bureau when Polly was taken. She covered the search and the family closely.

Now-retired public safety reporter Randi Rossmann led the coverage of the criminal investigation under excruciating pressure to break news every day and do it first.

“Even as I saw in the community and with other reporters, the collective horror at what was unfolding, I always felt I didn't have the luxury to feel.“ Randi Rossmann

Rossmann had just returned a week earlier from maternity leave and was working part-time in Petaluma, on the twice-weekly local section. She had “cut my journalistic teeth” in Petaluma before moving to the Santa Rosa newsroom to cover Santa Rosa Police and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office as the paper’s first female police reporter. She had well-placed sources across local, state and federal law enforcement agencies who helped her cover Polly’s case.

I was mostly outside the initial reporting but took over coverage during Davis’ 1996 trial. I later interviewed him five or six times on San Quentin’s Death Row, in the vain hope he would yield the truth about how and why he chose Polly.

Much has been written about the Polly Klaas case, the impact it had on her family and those who investigated it, and how it led to significant changes in law enforcement and sentencing.

But those of us who spent weeks and months, and even years, covering it have spent our careers being dispassionate observers and have been guarded with our own stories. But after 30 years, maybe it’s time to reflect on the way the Polly Klaas story shaped us, not only as journalists and members of the communities we cover, but as spouses, parents and human beings.

From left, Press Democrat reporters Meg McConahey, Randi Rossmann and Mary Callahan covered the killing of Polly Klaas in the newsroom in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
From left, Press Democrat reporters Meg McConahey, Randi Rossmann and Mary Callahan covered the killing of Polly Klaas in the newsroom in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

The abduction

MARY CALLAHAN: I was not yet a mother when Polly Klaas was torn from the safety of her home. But I don’t think I needed to be to understand the unendurable loss inherent in her disappearance, in the manner it occurred.

Her mother’ grief-etched face — her eyes framed in agony and tense mouth drawn into a grimace — made it plain, even as she clung to hope that she would see her daughter again, alive.

Polly Klaas. (The Press Democrat file)
Polly Klaas. (The Press Democrat file)

Eve Nichol had been asleep just 15 feet away or so when a bearded intruder appeared in her daughter’s room the night of Oct. 1, 1993, apparently creeping in through an unlocked door to the house the seventh-grader shared with her mother and younger half-sister Annie.

Polly had been playing games with two girlfriends in her room during a Friday night sleepover and had just opened her door to get sleeping bags when she saw the man standing there.

He ordered the girls to lie on the floor, assuring them he wouldn’t hurt them. He tied their hands, hooded them with pillow slips and gagged them. Then he disappeared into the night, taking Polly with him.

Nichol learned her daughter had been stolen only after the two friends felt safe enough to wiggle free of their bindings. Still groggy from sleep, she struggled to make real the unimaginable — confusion and bewilderment, along with growing terror, evident in her voice on the recorded 911 call she made then.

“The story seemed impossible — and impossibly painful.” Mary Callahan

During the grueling, 64-day search for Polly, there were thousands of leads but no real answers until Week Nine.

Nichol was simultaneously the picture of grace and the most eloquent portrait of suffering conceivable — pained yet brave as she confronted each excruciating day. She was a warrior mother, forced to stay strong for the 6-year-old daughter still in her care and for the child in whose survival she desperately needed to believe.

A poster becomes transparent when sunlight shines through the living room at Eve Nichol’s home in the afternoon; the message reads correctly when viewed from the street. Nov. 7, 1993. (Mark Aronoff / The Press Democrat File)
A poster becomes transparent when sunlight shines through the living room at Eve Nichol’s home in the afternoon; the message reads correctly when viewed from the street. Nov. 7, 1993. (Mark Aronoff / The Press Democrat File)

Nichol was separated at the time from her husband, Allan Nichol. Polly’s father, Nichol’s ex-husband, Marc Klaas, lived in Sausalito with his now-wife, Violet Cheer.

Nichol and Klaas would endure the coming weeks in the spotlight of a tragedy that consumed Petaluma and brought international attention to Sonoma County.

It was if they were the victims in some horrifying screenplay — the stunning violation of the sanctity of home; a violent career criminal repeatedly imprisoned yet somehow free; the near-misses that allowed him to evade capture for so long; the grudging admissions when he realized the evidence against him was undeniable; and, finally, his crude defiance in the face of conviction and ordered execution.

The technicians and producers of the “Home Show” on ABC morning surround Eve Nichol and express how they understand what she’s going through after they finished taping a live segment, Friday, Oct. 8, 1993. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat file)
The technicians and producers of the “Home Show” on ABC morning surround Eve Nichol and express how they understand what she’s going through after they finished taping a live segment, Friday, Oct. 8, 1993. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat file)

RANDI ROSSMANN: The night Polly was taken, I’d worked late. Our office was near the river on the east side of Petaluma Boulevard South, just blocks from her home. While we were wrapping up stories and headlines, Davis walked into her house and took her. I later wondered if he’d taken the boulevard to flee. Maybe he drove by as I walked to my car late that night.

For me, when a big story broke, I pushed any emotion back to some corner of my brain, not to be touched for years. Work took over. It became, “Who do I call? Who do I go see, and how can I get the information I need?"

That's what happened here. I remember bracing, like, "OK, here we go."

Press Democrat newspaper clippings on a window in an undated photo. (The Press Democrat File)
Press Democrat newspaper clippings on a window in an undated photo. (The Press Democrat File)

Even as I saw in the community and with other reporters, the collective horror at what was unfolding, I always felt I didn't have the luxury to feel.

Just over four years earlier we'd had the Ramon Salcido murders, which were so breathtakingly horrific they created a short spasm of global shock and brought the attention of the world's media to Sonoma County. (Salcido’s murderous April 1989 rage took the lives of seven people, including his wife and two little girls. Another daughter, age 3, survived, though he’d slit her throat like the other two and left them at a dump, where they were found the next day.)

That was such an incredibly hard story to work. And now, with Polly, we all quickly realized, we had another one. I can still feel the knot in my stomach, realizing what was coming.

Petaluman Leonard Noel Grandi is one of hundreds who turned out to volunteer at the Polly Klaas command center in Petaluma, in the search for the 12-year-old youngster, Monday, Oct. 11, 1993. (The Press Democrat file)
Petaluman Leonard Noel Grandi is one of hundreds who turned out to volunteer at the Polly Klaas command center in Petaluma, in the search for the 12-year-old youngster, Monday, Oct. 11, 1993. (The Press Democrat file)

CALLAHAN: I remember clear as day the moment I saw our front page announcing that Polly had been taken away in the night. It was in the Sunday Press Democrat, delivered to the door of my small rental house in Ukiah, where I had worked for just more than a year in the newspaper’s Mendocino County Bureau.

The story seemed impossible — and impossibly painful. It hurt to think about the fear and agony Polly’s parents and loved ones experienced for each minute she was missing.

“This was our backyard.“ Randi Rossmann

And it was easy to imagine how terrified Polly was when the dark-eyed, bushy bearded man in black turned up in her doorway and took her away for good — and, if prosecutors and the jury were correct, at least attempted to assault her sexually, despite having promised not to hurt her.

I can remember traveling the region’s highways during the months Polly was missing — and for a long time afterward — scanning the edges of roads for clues to her location or, worse, anything that could be her remains.

When Davis was finally apprehended and led investigators to the makeshift grave off Dutcher Creek Road at the south edge of Cloverdale, I wondered how many dozens of times I had driven past, oblivious, en route to Santa Rosa, Petaluma or Sebastopol, where my then-boyfriend, Press Democrat photojournalist John Burgess, now my husband, lived.

Bill Strukter of Santa Rosa doffs his hat as he pays respect to the site where Polly Klaas' body was recovered. Dec. 6, 1993. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat File)
Bill Strukter of Santa Rosa doffs his hat as he pays respect to the site where Polly Klaas' body was recovered. Dec. 6, 1993. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat File)

Journalism can be very odd, particularly for those covering crime and public safety, as I did for more than half of my career. A lot of your time is spent conveying the sordid details of the most heinous behavior conceivable, trying to explain the unexplainable reasons people do what they do, and marveling at how detectives work and how those responsible eventually get caught — when they do.

At the same time, you’re interacting with the victims or grieving loved ones in the worst moments of their lives.

Left to right, Marc Klaas, his sister, Marianna Klaas Ford, and the produce man from the Lucky store where she shops in Benicia, Jim Wilke, lock arms while they listen to Eve Nichol (obscured to left), Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1993. (Annie Wells / The Press Democrat file)
Left to right, Marc Klaas, his sister, Marianna Klaas Ford, and the produce man from the Lucky store where she shops in Benicia, Jim Wilke, lock arms while they listen to Eve Nichol (obscured to left), Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1993. (Annie Wells / The Press Democrat file)

That doesn’t make us callous and inconsiderate. You never lose sight of the suffering people cause one another, and you experience the same shock, disgust and anguish over the extremes to which people will go.

But you create distance between heart and mind and learn to hide or at least subdue your reactions. Compartmentalizing is how most would view it. I think of it more as holding onto many feelings and thoughts at once and honoring them all.

The pressure

MEG MCCONAHEY: I think back on the Polly Klaas story as such a dark time.

Part of what made the story so difficult to cover was not just the sad circumstances but the intense competitive pressure. Not only the Bay Area media but the national and even international press caught on to the story. It really exploded when actress and former Petaluma girl Winona Ryder, then an A-list star, offered a $200,000 reward for Polly’s safe return. Polly’s face moved from fliers to the cover of People magazine. She came to be known as “America’s Child.”

During a Saturday, Oct. 9, 1993, news conference at the Petaluma Police Department, Polly Hannah Klaas’ grandfather Joe Klaas (left), Marc Klaas, Polly’s father, and his fiancee Violet Cheer listen to Winona Ryder post a reward for Polly’s kidnapper. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)
During a Saturday, Oct. 9, 1993, news conference at the Petaluma Police Department, Polly Hannah Klaas’ grandfather Joe Klaas (left), Marc Klaas, Polly’s father, and his fiancee Violet Cheer listen to Winona Ryder post a reward for Polly’s kidnapper. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

The competition for any nugget of news was fierce and for two months unrelenting. An emotional quote from Polly’s father could quickly blow into a story. Klaas was understandably a hot mess of fear, grief and rage. While Eve was very guarded, Marc would talk to any reporter who would listen. He wanted to keep the pressure on law enforcement and the public to find his daughter, even as interest and hope diminished, threatening to put Polly into a grim and growing list of kidnappings of young Bay Area girls over the past decade who remained missing.

It was so sustained. You’d wake up every morning and have to face this story.

Polly Klaas volunteers Mallory Taylor, 6, gathers up some of her favorite colors to draw on a banner outside of the Kentucky St. command center. The banner is designed to give children something positive to do while their parents work inside. Oct. 17, 1993. (Annie Wells / The Press Democrat File)
Polly Klaas volunteers Mallory Taylor, 6, gathers up some of her favorite colors to draw on a banner outside of the Kentucky St. command center. The banner is designed to give children something positive to do while their parents work inside. Oct. 17, 1993. (Annie Wells / The Press Democrat File)

ROSSMANN: With any big story there's always a flurry of initial things to cover, starting with the crime and on to the effect on the Petaluma Police Department and the burden of such a difficult, huge case, countywide efforts by many law enforcement agencies, new theories and the day-to-day investigation.

Eventually there was less obvious news. My job got harder, especially as editors demanded I turn up something new every day. I also had to get multiple sources to confirm any lead before it could be published.

The stress felt crushing. I was often nervous. If I'd gotten a good story one day, what about the next? We all felt some of that, and it created a tension in the newsroom from pressure pushed by editors, but also pressure we put on ourselves.

This was our backyard. It was our story. We couldn't allow ourselves to get beat, and we owed our Sonoma County readers our very best effort to give them this story, which was now such an intimate piece of the local fabric and affecting them in real time.

This is an altar that was set up for a vigil organized by Eve Nichol’s yoga instructor, Barbara Plunkett. It is outside of the Yoga Movement Center in the town of Sonoma. Plunkett teaches there, but also teaches at Biobottoms, where she met Eve. She says she will continue the vigils every Tuesday night until Polly is found. Photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 12, 1993. (Annie Wells / The Press Democrat file)
This is an altar that was set up for a vigil organized by Eve Nichol’s yoga instructor, Barbara Plunkett. It is outside of the Yoga Movement Center in the town of Sonoma. Plunkett teaches there, but also teaches at Biobottoms, where she met Eve. She says she will continue the vigils every Tuesday night until Polly is found. Photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 12, 1993. (Annie Wells / The Press Democrat file)

It meant I had to push sources and find new ones, call at crazy times, meet "by chance" for a quick word or hand off note. On top of this, it was paramount for me to protect anonymity of all sources. So I went beyond obvious options, as there was so many agencies, government departments, officials and volunteers involved.

I still get a visceral gut punch at the thought of all those TV satellite trucks lined up in front of the Petaluma Police Department, day after day after day. There was so much competition, and it felt like it would never end.

News media gathers in front of Petaluma police station preparing for a 4 p.m. press conference Wednesday. Dec. 1, 1993. (Mark Aronoff / The Press Democrat File)
News media gathers in front of Petaluma police station preparing for a 4 p.m. press conference Wednesday. Dec. 1, 1993. (Mark Aronoff / The Press Democrat File)

Obviously, my stress was nothing compared to what Petaluma police and FBI agents endured trying to find Polly, find Davis and end the nightmare that had ripped a hole in the peace of American suburbia. And years later, I realize it must seem such a stupid thing to anyone outside the profession to want to be first on a story. But that's the business, and that's the role we played.

Terrible news is often the biggest story, and this was so big. It was a churn of adrenaline, stress, pride and fear, with a strong mental dam holding back the emotion of the horror of what Polly went through, as well as her parents and friends.

The wait

MCCONAHEY: I remember being sent over one Sunday afternoon to talk to Polly’s mother. Nichol, with her sad brown eyes, looked out the front window to the candle she had lit as if to guide Polly home. Winter rains were approaching, and the days were short. She said she worried about her daughter being out in the cold, without shoes.

The home of Polly Klaas in an undated photo. (The Press Democrat File)
The home of Polly Klaas in an undated photo. (The Press Democrat File)

Another time, weeks into the investigation, I met with both of Polly’s parents. Though divorced, Klaas showed up at Nichol’s cottage, and they appeared at least united in their fear and grief. I was specifically assigned to ask them, “Do you believe Polly will be found alive?” Their response was to be part of a Sunday story underscoring the grim statistics on child abductions that suggested each passing day reduced the likelihood Polly would return home alive.

I sat with them for a couple of hours. They had not lost hope that Polly would be found or would one day walk in the door. Little Annie, Polly’s half sister, wandered into the room at one point clutching a Magic 8 Ball, gave it a shake and asked it if Polly would come home. “Most decidedly so” popped up in the window. I froze as the minutes dragged by. I waited for an opening to pose my question to her parents, but I just couldn’t say the words that would challenge their faith in her return.

Out on the street as we approached our cars, the photographer with me, John Burgess, worriedly noted, “You didn’t ask the question.”

“I know,” I said, looking down. “I just couldn’t.”

Petaluma residents can now look up to Polly after Petaluma Junior High School students painted a banner for the health and safety of the 12 year old. The banner was hung Monday morning, Oct. 11, 1993. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)
Petaluma residents can now look up to Polly after Petaluma Junior High School students painted a banner for the health and safety of the 12 year old. The banner was hung Monday morning, Oct. 11, 1993. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

Back at my desk in our little riverfront office at Foundry Wharf, I looked across the room at Randi Rossmann and lost it. I still remember: she wore her hair that day in a French braid. She came over and gave me a hug. We didn’t have to say anything.

But I felt weak and embarrassed. Reporters, particularly in those days, were not supposed to show emotion. I wound up working around the missing quote, hoping the editors wouldn’t notice. Instead, I talked to experts and to other parents of missing children, like TV crime avenger John Walsh, whose son had been abducted, and David Collins, whose boy Kevin was snatched from a bus stop in San Francisco in 1984 and never seen again.

I kept Eve and Marc and their faith, in a separate story.

CALLAHAN: Interviewing grieving loved ones is one of the hardest parts of the job. And I think the public sometimes wonders why we do it: intrude on their mourning and ask about their loss.

The truth is, many people welcome the opportunity to speak about the life of someone lost, to share feelings and memories that transform someone otherwise identified merely by name, age and place of residence into a whole human being with a real place in the world.

Marc Klaas appeals to the public in a press conference at the foundation center to continue looking for Polly. He believes she is still alive. Dec. 4, 1993. (Annie Wells / The Press Democrat File)
Marc Klaas appeals to the public in a press conference at the foundation center to continue looking for Polly. He believes she is still alive. Dec. 4, 1993. (Annie Wells / The Press Democrat File)

For Marc Klaas and Eve Nichol, there was also a clear motive to keep people looking for Polly, even if it meant enduring the media glare.

Observers commonly drew distinctions between Nichol’s quiet reserve and her ex-husband’s highly public grief, which some found unsettling and which ultimately drew the ire of Davis, who would air his disdain in court.

I know the three of us feel like we had no business judging a father’s response to the abduction of his only child. How does any of us know how we would act under that kind of strain?’

In the years that followed, during the months of her killer’s trial and Klaas’ decades of devotion to the cause of missing children, I would come to know and see that he was coping the only way he could, with far greater self-awareness than I had imagined. I think of him now as a man of generosity and an open heart.

Marc Klaas, father of Polly Klaas, Monday Oct. 11, 1993. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)
Marc Klaas, father of Polly Klaas, Monday Oct. 11, 1993. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

MCCONAHEY: Terrible, heart-rending things happen to children. They die in accidents. They drown in swimming pools. They get cancer. They are abused. As reporters we often have to cover these stories, beating back our own emotions as we uncover awful details and, often, talk to their parents about what is surely one of life’s most profound losses. But there was something about the Polly Klaas kidnapping that was particularly terrifying to parents.

“I just didn’t trust who might come in the door.” Meg McConahey

Much was made of the fact that such things don’t happen in small towns like Petaluma. But they do. I knew that all too well. I lived in the much tinier village of Glen Ellen when Ramon Salcido killed a neighbor within sight of our village school and then killed his own pre-school-aged daughters.

But Salcido’s victims were known to him. Polly’s abduction awakened a parent’s worst fears. One can comfort and hold a child with an illness and grieve a death, however unbearable. A child taken by a monster from the place where we believe they are safest, where we are duty bound to protect keep them, is the most agonizing kind of helplessness. It chafes against all our instincts as parents.

Margie McAuley, volunteer and neighbor of Polly Klaas, ties a ribbon to a light pole that has already been posted with fliers on Western Avenue at Kentucky Street in Petaluma, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1993. (Annie Wells / The Press Democrat file)
Margie McAuley, volunteer and neighbor of Polly Klaas, ties a ribbon to a light pole that has already been posted with fliers on Western Avenue at Kentucky Street in Petaluma, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1993. (Annie Wells / The Press Democrat file)

As a young mother with a 6-year-old son, it yanked at my own primal fears about his vulnerability and my own. One day, I had to swing by the search center, and he was with me. I couldn’t leave him alone in the car — I was, like so many parents in the wake of Polly’s kidnapping, tightening my leash. So I brought him in and he briefly met Marc Klaas. My son, usually a chatterbox, was unusually quiet back in the car. I probably explained in the least scary way possible that Klaas’ little girl was missing.

“Does he have any other children?” Robin asked me. He was quiet again, and then worriedly said, “He doesn’t have a spare.” It struck me: neither did I.

As the search for Polly Hannah Klaas continues at the Petaluma command center, Rhonda Cheavacci’s 8-month-old daughter Lia Cheavacci watches life at a different pace as mom answers phones on Saturday morning. Oct. 9, 1993. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)
As the search for Polly Hannah Klaas continues at the Petaluma command center, Rhonda Cheavacci’s 8-month-old daughter Lia Cheavacci watches life at a different pace as mom answers phones on Saturday morning. Oct. 9, 1993. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

My son is now 36 and a new a father himself. We talked recently about the kidnapping. I wondered what he even remembered and how it affected him. He told me that the conversation in the car outside the search center had embedded, and he felt a self-consciousness and pressure about his own safety. It made him more cautious as a kid, not just for himself but for the sake of his parents.

The Polly Klaas kidnapping had a major social impact in the 1990s on how people and society regard children, child safety and parenting. Parents became more vigilant and, some would suggest now, too hovering. Self-defense classes for kids became a thing. Debates simmered about what is an appropriate age to leave a child home alone. How can you fortify your children without making them timid toward life?

Polly Klaas Foundation volunteer Red Halem wipes away a tear as she and other volunteers at the foundation in Petaluma listen to a televised briefing on the search for the missing 12-year-old Polly Klaas Saturday, Dec. 4, 1993. The girl in the foreground is volunteer Kaatina Treanor. (AP Photo / Sam Morris, The Press Democrat File)
Polly Klaas Foundation volunteer Red Halem wipes away a tear as she and other volunteers at the foundation in Petaluma listen to a televised briefing on the search for the missing 12-year-old Polly Klaas Saturday, Dec. 4, 1993. The girl in the foreground is volunteer Kaatina Treanor. (AP Photo / Sam Morris, The Press Democrat File)

I was a latchkey kid in the 1960s, when our suburban neighborhood was filled with moms at home. But after Polly, I didn’t let Robin come home alone until he was 12. He told me it made him frustrated that we didn’t trust him. But it was not that. I trusted him. I just didn’t trust who might come in the door.

“It was impossible not to be more vigilant about personal safety after Polly was taken, and I know for sure I did.“ Mary Callahan

“The issues reverberate through families through generations,” my son reflected. “The way you raised me was 100% influenced by that story. And the way you raised me will be reflected in the way I raise my child. Even though I’m not thinking about Polly Klaas every day, the choices you made will stick with me and it will carry some day into my children’s parenting, as well.”

Foreground, left, Laurie Adams and her daughter Angela, 5, light a candle while Leslie Murphy, Michael Adan, 12, and Tammy Bragg listen to Barbara Plunkett read a poem. Plunkett is Eve Nichol’s yoga instructor. This photo is taken at the Yoga Movement Center in Sonoma. Plunkett teaches there but teaches Eve at Biobottoms. Oct. 14, 1993. (Annie Wells / The Press Democrat file)
Foreground, left, Laurie Adams and her daughter Angela, 5, light a candle while Leslie Murphy, Michael Adan, 12, and Tammy Bragg listen to Barbara Plunkett read a poem. Plunkett is Eve Nichol’s yoga instructor. This photo is taken at the Yoga Movement Center in Sonoma. Plunkett teaches there but teaches Eve at Biobottoms. Oct. 14, 1993. (Annie Wells / The Press Democrat file)

The arrest

CALLAHAN: After eight weeks of investigation, there had come a point where I wasn’t sure we’d ever know what became of Polly. Then, suddenly, toward the end of November, the days unfolded with one shocking revelation after another.

It turned out that Davis’ car had become stuck in a ditch on a remote section of Pythian Road near Oakmont and Hood Mountain Regional Park barely an hour after the Oct. 1 abduction some 27 miles away. A property owner had called 911 about the trespasser, and two deputies spoke with Davis before helping him free his car and move on.

They thought it was odd to find a man at such a remote place, by dark. Davis said he was “sightseeing” though it was after midnight. And though he had violated conditions of his parole, he had no warrants out when the deputies checked.

He was alone, and word of a child kidnapping had not been broadcast on the radio channel the deputies used. Davis would later say Polly was up on the wooded hill, alive, while he talked with the deputies, though many doubt that.

Two months later, the property owner discovered a pair of knotted red tights, a man’s black sweatshirt and other evidence on a steep slope.

An aerial of the Coyote Valley Rancheria, showing the house and FBI activity looking for clues to the Polly Klaas abduction. Dec. 1, 1993. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat File)
An aerial of the Coyote Valley Rancheria, showing the house and FBI activity looking for clues to the Polly Klaas abduction. Dec. 1, 1993. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat File)

It broke open the case. Investigators, informed that a man had been questioned nearby just after the abduction, got Davis’ name and mug shots, along with his entire history of escalating assaults.

Two days later, they tracked him to his sister’s home on the Coyote Valley tribal reservation near Redwood Valley, in Mendocino County. Authorities swooped in, taking him into custody for parole violation and failure to appear on a 5 ½-week-old drunken driving arrest near Ukiah, Oct. 19.

Becky Sutherland (facing camera) hugs volunteer Jennifer Abbott early Wednesday at the Polly Klaas Search Center after a news broadcast reported the arrest of a suspect in the kidnapping. Sutherland had worked often in the early campaign but had not returned since Bill Rhodes was replaced as the director. Dec. 1, 1993. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat File)
Becky Sutherland (facing camera) hugs volunteer Jennifer Abbott early Wednesday at the Polly Klaas Search Center after a news broadcast reported the arrest of a suspect in the kidnapping. Sutherland had worked often in the early campaign but had not returned since Bill Rhodes was replaced as the director. Dec. 1, 1993. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat File)

It was a huge scoop for Randi, who got word late that afternoon that a suspect had been captured before any other media did.

ROSSMANN: Getting word of the arrest was a "wow" moment. It was a relief that this terrible event could be coming to a close and a bit scary to get the tip that a suspect was in custody. I'll never forget the call. I was standing in my kitchen. My husband was there as well. I was supposed to be off that day, but the information launched me and our team of reporters to secure the story and get it in the next morning's paper. There wasn't a lot of time.

Later that night, when the editors checked the San Francisco Chronicle headlines that previewed its next day's news, there was nothing about a suspect, so we felt pretty confident we were the only ones with it. To get that story in the paper, above the fold, as we called it (so it would show in the newspaper vending racks), was a massive victory in the world of reporting, and it alerted the public to a crucial, important break in the case.

The next morning Petaluma police held a press conference to announce the arrest. As I stood in the station parking lot with a crowd of other reporters, I realized virtually every one of them held a copy of our paper tucked under their arm.

Volunteer Kathy O'Connell looks up and says "thank you" while watching Friday's 5 p.m. news conference at the Polly Klaas search center. FBI and Petaluma police said the suspect's palm print was found in Polly's bedroom. Dec. 3, 1993. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat File)
Volunteer Kathy O'Connell looks up and says "thank you" while watching Friday's 5 p.m. news conference at the Polly Klaas search center. FBI and Petaluma police said the suspect's palm print was found in Polly's bedroom. Dec. 3, 1993. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat File)

MCCONAHEY: I remember that day with the reporters at the Petaluma Police Department, clutching our paper with her scoop. Alison Head, then-director of news research, told me about getting a call early in the morning from former editor Cathy Barnett, asking her to get a hold of Davis’ rap sheet. Alison’s contact at the state Department of Corrections asked her if she had “extra paper” in the fax machine. Alison watched, aghast, as it kept rolling off the fax and onto the floor and still kept spilling out.

“I remember crying specifically for Polly and the Salcido victims and so many other terrible things I'd covered.“ Randi Rossmann

CALLAHAN: An editor called me in Ukiah the night of Davis apprehension and told me to go out to the reservation in the morning to see if I could find Davis’ sister. The next two days are a blur, but I know that on Thursday, five days after the Pythian Road resident reported her discovery in the woods, I was at the reservation when I learned that Davis was being brought to court in Ukiah for arraignment. I can’t remember if I already had one of the early, huge and clunky mobile phones in my car, but I rushed back to town, unsure if the paper knew Davis was in court

I arrived just in time to see a clutch of court personnel escort Davis from the curb into the courthouse in very public view, with very low security. Two of our reporters were inside with about a dozen others, and I remember one from the Chronicle calling out as Davis was taken past the scrum, “Have you seen Polly, Mr. Davis? Did you take her?” I was mad I hadn’t thought of that myself.

Crowded inside for the brief hearing, we all craned our necks to try to read his heavily tattooed arms and try to detect any sign of emotion on his face. There was none.

It was impossible not to be more vigilant about personal safety after Polly was taken, and I know for sure I did. I lived alone and was always attentive about locking up.

Polly Klaas' desk at Petaluma Junior High School has a photo of her and flowers placed there after her abduction. Dec. 1, 1993. (Mark Aronoff / The Press Democrat)
Polly Klaas' desk at Petaluma Junior High School has a photo of her and flowers placed there after her abduction. Dec. 1, 1993. (Mark Aronoff / The Press Democrat)

But irrationally, my fear didn’t kick in until Davis was arrested nearby, and my own bogey-man nightmares began. It was clear he’d been hanging around the area, and even though he was locked up tight, I’d wake up at night and have to turn on the lights and walk through my tiny house to ensure it was sealed up and no one was there.

It was weird knowing he was a mile or so away, at the local jail — I felt vulnerable in a way I hadn’t previously.

During those few days in custody, Davis refused to make any admissions. But that Saturday, a former employer visited him at the Mendocino County Jail and alerted him to media accounts about a palm print lifted from Polly’s bunk bed that matched his.

A volunteer covers the windows of the Polly Klaas Foundation search center with white paper for privacy as volunteers congregated to hear the news of the discovery of Polly's body. Fliers show the world wide search, they are written in many different languages. Dec. 4, 1993. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat File)
A volunteer covers the windows of the Polly Klaas Foundation search center with white paper for privacy as volunteers congregated to hear the news of the discovery of Polly's body. Fliers show the world wide search, they are written in many different languages. Dec. 4, 1993. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat File)

Davis was soon ready to admit he’d taken Polly, claiming he’d been in a drug- and alcohol-induced fugue state. He said he decided to kill her “to cover my tracks.” He never admitted trying to rape her, despite evidence and statements that would later convince a jury he had.

That night Davis took investigators to Polly’s makeshift grave on the south end of Cloverdale.

I was about to order Thai food with John when his pager buzzed. We knew right away what that meant. Minutes later, I was driving south to check on the candle.

Site where Polly Klaas' body was found on Hwy 101 just south of the new freeway addition in Cloverdale. Dec. 4, 1993. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat File)
Site where Polly Klaas' body was found on Hwy 101 just south of the new freeway addition in Cloverdale. Dec. 4, 1993. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat File)

ROSSMANN: I am forever grateful to my husband, Rick, for understanding what the story took. Our little boy turned 1-year-old about one month into the case. I hope he didn't feel my absence too much. One very embarrassing and frightening example of how my head was in the story and not at home occurred one morning as I drove my son to day care before work. I took the downtown Santa Rosa exit, thinking of all the calls I needed to make the moment I got to my desk. Instead of going to his day care I drove to the newspaper and parked the car. As I gathered my stuff to get out, I looked in the rearview mirror. There he was, quietly sitting in his car seat. I still feel guilty about that.

The trial

CALLAHAN: In 1996, nearly three years after his arrest, Davis stood trial for kidnapping and killing Polly. The case was moved to San Jose after a judge determined strong feelings about the case in Sonoma County would make it impossible to seat an impartial jury. I had assumed our regular court reporter would do the trial, but I was assigned. I had only days to prepare.

Richard Allen Davis sits in a San Jose, Calif., courtroom, Wednesday morning, Feb. 28, 1996. Davis is charged with the kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Polly Klaas in 1993 in Petaluma. (AP Photo/Judith Calson, pool)
Richard Allen Davis sits in a San Jose, Calif., courtroom, Wednesday morning, Feb. 28, 1996. Davis is charged with the kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Polly Klaas in 1993 in Petaluma. (AP Photo/Judith Calson, pool)

I spent most weeks between February and September in the South Bay during that time, living with my parents and working 10-hour days in a rented office trying to capture the day’s testimony for readers too far away to watch the proceedings themselves.

The assistance of the harried prosecution and defense lawyers was critical. They supplied comments on the day’s news and a heads-up on what was expected next. Retired Assistant District Attorney Greg Jacobs, who led the prosecution, was exceptionally helpful, though so, so busy himself.

Marc Klaas, his parents and fiancee were frequently in court, and it was amazing how they kept their sanity, especially with Davis right there. Some days were harder than others, but they were friendly and approachable throughout.

Joe and B.J. Klaas, grandparents of Polly Klaas, hug each other as Richard Allen Davis testifies in a San Jose, Calif. courtroom Thursday, Sept. 26, 1996, during the sentencing of Davis. Judge Thomas Hastings formally sentenced Davis to be executed for the 1993 murder and kidnap of 12-year-old Polly Klaas in Petaluma. (AP Photo / Paul Sakuma, The Press Democrat File)
Joe and B.J. Klaas, grandparents of Polly Klaas, hug each other as Richard Allen Davis testifies in a San Jose, Calif. courtroom Thursday, Sept. 26, 1996, during the sentencing of Davis. Judge Thomas Hastings formally sentenced Davis to be executed for the 1993 murder and kidnap of 12-year-old Polly Klaas in Petaluma. (AP Photo / Paul Sakuma, The Press Democrat File)

The trial was most remarkable for the day Davis was convicted of all 10 felony charges against him and all special circumstances — including attempting a lewd act on a child, the main charge he disputed.

It was June 18, 1996, and as the clerk finished reading the jury’s decision, Davis turned stiffly toward the only still and TV cameras allowed in the courtroom, winked one eye, blew a kiss and extended two middle fingers. It was an astonishing moment that not everyone in the courtroom caught, though Davis made sure it would be broadcast live on television. I was watching him through the space between the two cameramen, one of whom was by then my then-fiance, and had a direct view. I was stunned. John used film in those days, so he wasn’t sure he’d gotten the moment in focus until the film was processed. He nailed it. As the only still camera permitted in the room, all print media outlets were counting on him, though only some would run that photo.

When Richard Allen Davis was convicted of the murder of 12-year-old Polly Klaas, he turned to me and the family and displayed two middle fingers. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat file)
When Richard Allen Davis was convicted of the murder of 12-year-old Polly Klaas, he turned to me and the family and displayed two middle fingers. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat file)

Three-and-a-half months later, as the judge was preparing to sentence Davis to death, Davis doubled down — apparently seeking revenge for the public tirades against him by Marc Klaas. In a statement to the court, Davis said he knew he had not molested Polly because she had pleaded, “just don’t do me like my dad.”

There was a pause before Polly’s sedate and reserved grandmother let out a cry of agony, prompting her son to jump up and lunge toward the guarded defendant. “Burn in hell, Davis!” Klaas shouted before bailiffs hustled him out. He was sentenced to death on Sept. 26.

A student at Petaluma Junior High looks over the Polly Klaas memorial garden at the school before the dedication ceremonies Saturday in Petaluma. March 26, 1994. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat File)
A student at Petaluma Junior High looks over the Polly Klaas memorial garden at the school before the dedication ceremonies Saturday in Petaluma. March 26, 1994. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat File)

The suspension of executions in California means Davis is still alive. He’s pushing 70 and already has spent nearly 30 years on Death Row, segregated because of the nature of his crime.

When I went to interview him over several months in 2006, he remained defiant and full of bluster. He insisted his final crime did not include a sexual element and seemed to want credit for showing authorities where to find Polly.

He told about his awful mother, his harsh upbringing, his early crimes — and about his mixed feelings on the topic of fatherhood, though he knew he couldn’t stick a child “with the stigma of me.”

I’m not sure what I was looking for when I arranged to meet him, though I really hoped he might be willing to say something more about how he found himself at Polly’s house 10 years earlier.

Those words never came.

Elizabeth Christy of Cloverdale lays her offering to the memorial where Polly's body was found while her brother Hugh Hall keeps her dry. Christy lost two daughters in an auto accident. She said she didn't know the parents but she felt for them. Dec. 8, 1993. (Annie Wells / The Press Democrat File)
Elizabeth Christy of Cloverdale lays her offering to the memorial where Polly's body was found while her brother Hugh Hall keeps her dry. Christy lost two daughters in an auto accident. She said she didn't know the parents but she felt for them. Dec. 8, 1993. (Annie Wells / The Press Democrat File)

The ‘reservoir of grief’

ROSSMANN: Years of reporting on crime, disasters and a wide range of stories about people dying in many ways, including being a witness to a San Quentin execution, makes a mark. Some 15 years after Polly, I covered a car crash that killed a family of four. I'd interviewed the surviving grandparents who'd lost their only daughter and their only grandchildren. The next day, when I went to get my kids from school, the principal stopped me and told me how sorry he was that I'd had to write such a heart-wrenching story. I agreed. And then I started to cry. I remember crying specifically for Polly and the Salcido victims and so many other terrible things I'd covered. It lasted on and off for days.

CALLAHAN: Randi and I have talked many times about what I call the “reservoir of grief” we’ve both developed over years of law-enforcement reporting. There are long periods on the job where you’re talking almost every day to a grieving person whose loved one has died in a vehicle crash, fire, drowning or violent attack.

Mourners outside the church breakdown as a poem is read during Thursday's memorial service for Polly Klaas in Petaluma. Dec. 9, 1993. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat File)
Mourners outside the church breakdown as a poem is read during Thursday's memorial service for Polly Klaas in Petaluma. Dec. 9, 1993. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat File)

I’m not sure if it gets easier or harder with age — whether you become so effective at shunting aside your feelings that they don’t matter, or, conversely, you can’t do it any longer and feel everything more deeply. I kind of think the latter, though I cover grisly stuff infrequently these days, so it’s hard to test the theory.

Marc Klaas and Polly Klaas in an undated photo. (The Press Democrat File)
Marc Klaas and Polly Klaas in an undated photo. (The Press Democrat File)

I know it affected how I raised my now-grown daughter — especially the Polly Klaas case — and probably not for the better. I don’t go through life afraid, but I’m never unaware of the potential for things to go sideways and have been a pretty protective parent as a result.

As a reporter, you realize that tragedy is far less rare than you imagined. None of the people who experience violence or serious accident go through life thinking it will be their fate. Bad things happen to good people all the time, but no one thinks it will happen to them. I’ve heard a lot of victims wonder, “Why me?”

But my years of reporting on crime and tragedy have taught me to think, “Why not me?”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.