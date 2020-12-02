Resident burned, dog dies in Santa Rosa house fire

A man was rushed to a hospital with burns to his upper body and a dog died Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out at a Santa Rosa home.

The blaze was reported to Santa Rosa firefighters at 5:51 p.m. on Sebastopol Road near Hampton Way, a heavily trafficked area in the city’s Roseland neighborhood, fire officials said.

Crews responded and found smoke and flames coming from a single-story home in the area, Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said.

Firefighters also located a resident who had burns to his arms, hands and upper body outside the home. An ambulance took him to the hospital, Jenkins said. The severity of his burn injuries was not known Tuesday night.

A search of the home turned up a small dog in one of the rooms. First responders attempted to revive the animal but were unsuccessful, Jenkins said.

The blaze was controlled in about 20 minutes. Fire damage was contained to a back bedroom in the home, though smoke damage was found throughout the residence, Jenkins said. Damage from the fire was estimated at $100,000.

The fire is being investigated, though its start was not considered suspicious as of Tuesday night, Jenkins said.

