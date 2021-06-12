Residents near Windsor park told to shelter in place after report of gunfire

Sonoma County sheriff’s officials are investigating a shooting in Windsor that may have sparked activity in multiple parts of town Friday night.

Authorities didn’t specify where the shooting occurred, but they advised residents near Michael A. Hall Park to shelter in place.

The park is east of Highway 101 near Camelot and Jane drives. The Sheriff’s Office issued the alert about 6:20 p.m. and advised residents “If you are not in that area, please stay out of the area.”

Officers are based outside a home on Jessica Drive, which is southeast of the park, and at least one person appears to have been detained.

Just before 7 p.m., officers began blocking off access to Jessica Drive.

It was not immediately clear if the matter is directly related to other Sheriff’s Office activity in the area of Joe Rodota Drive and Old Redwood Highway.

In that area, which is near Windsor Town Hall, one person was placed into an ambulance while police focused their attention on a parked car, according to Press Democrat staff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Staff Photographer Kent Porter contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi