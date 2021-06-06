Residents of Rohnert Park apartment complex shaken after shooting death

Residents of a Rohnert Park apartment complex were shaken and asking questions Saturday in the wake of the shooting death of one of their fellow residents Friday afternoon.

A small memorial of candles, roses and gardenias had been placed in honor of the 29-year-old man who was killed outside the Park Ridge Apartments on Snyder Lane just north of Lawrence Jones Middle School.

“We don’t know who placed the candles there. We saw some random people with masks on set them there last night after the police left,” said a woman who lived next to the memorial and who asked to remain anonymous.

Rohnert Park police declined to release additional details Saturday about the shooting. Multiple rounds of gunfire, which struck the man in his upper and lower body, were reported a few minutes before 3 p.m, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Lt. Jeff Nicks said.

An argument may have preceded the gunfire, officials said. Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for an unidentified suspect and a man he was with, who fled the apartment complex in a gray or silver Dodge Dakota truck outfitted with a black lumber rack with a white 4x4 sticker on its tailgate.

The outburst of gun violence rattled residents of the several-hundred-unit complex, where neighbors expressed shock over the man’s death and signaled that they — like the larger public — were awaiting answers about the name of the victim, any motive and arrests.

“I heard about the memorial, but I didn’t go and look at it. We’re all a bit shaken up,” said Dustin Vinson, who was home with his two small boys Saturday evening. “I may not know the person, but he lived in the same area.”

Vinson said he had heard there were four shots. He said he had heard the shooting occurred in the parking lot and grassy area near where the makeshift memorial was placed.

“Police say that when guys get into an argument nowadays, instead of fighting with their fists they pull out a gun,” he said, shaking his head. “Why risk your life over an argument?”

Most of the Park Ridge neighbors contacted Saturday said they were working at the time of the shooting and came home to a taped-off crime scene in the parking lot — an active investigation with officers striding around the apartments interviewing possible witnesses and collecting any evidence.

Nicks, the Rohnert Park police lieutenant heading up the investigation, could not be reached Saturday for an interview. Two calls and emails to Sgt. Keith Astley, who oversees the department’s investigative units, seeking more information were not returned Saturday afternoon.

The name of the shooting victim was not ready to be released, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia said Saturday afternoon. The office oversees the county’s coroner’s unit.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety asked that anyone who saw the reported Dodge Dakota pickup traveling north on Snyder Lane at about the time of the shooting call the department at 707-584-2600 or call 911.

