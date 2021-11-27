Residents urged to cut back on water use near Guerneville sewage pipe leak

Sonoma Water is urging Guerneville residents who live in the area of a sewage pipeline leak on Highway 116 to minimize their water use from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to allow repairs to be made.

Crews have found and contained the wastewater spill caused by a 12-inch-long tear in the pipeline on Highway 116 (River Road) at Brookside Lane, west of the Safeway store, and work is underway to repair it.

Ann Dubay, community and government affairs manager for Sonona Water, said workers operating pump trucks are having to stop every 45 minutes as residents continue to flush their toilets and run their washing machines and dishwashers.

“We’re asking people to save a load of laundry or put off washing dishes until after 8,” she said. “Delaying any kind of optional use would be great.”

Dubay said crews are having to proceed with care because the excavation area is near gas and water pipelines. They are working cautiously for safety reasons and to avoid disrupting services to residents and businesses in the area, she said.

As of 2:30 p.m., they had the leak totally contained and are now shoring up around the pipeline to protect workers so they can start to remove and replace the pipeline with a new one.

Work by rotating crews started at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Dubay said. Crews worked overnight to find the location of the leak. All wastewater discharges are fully contained, and there is no danger to the public or wildlife. No wastewater was released into storm drains or waterways, Dubay said.

The sewer force main pipeline is part of the Russian River County Sanitation District (RRCSD) collection and treatment system. The purpose of the sewer force main is to carry wastewater from the lift station in Guerneville to the RRCSD treatment plant.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.