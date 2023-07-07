Destiny Kates will be remembered for the love and compassion she had for others, especially for animals, her family said.

Kates, a Sonoma County teenager who raised animals on her family's Healdsburg ranch and who was unfazed when learning of her diagnosis, died July 4 after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 15 years old.

But Destiny’s ambitions had never wavered despite being diagnosed in May 2021 with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. And she looked forward to her future, according to her family.

She had loved being in hospitals and was determined to one day become a surgeon or veterinarian. Destiny would research her diagnosis and treatments, looking into what the different medications were, said her mother, Jennifer Kates, on Thursday

“She definitely helped out the nurses,” she said with a laugh. “Last time she told them what they were doing wrong, and she would quiz the doctors on terminology.”

Destiny’s mother also remembered her as a fervent animal lover.

The teen raised animals for nearly half her life, many for the Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair. The money she earned selling or breeding the animals was put into her college fund.

Destiny spent the last two years in and out of the hospital, where she remained for the last six months. She had emergency surgery in January for a broken femur, then experienced a hematoma that led to her leg being amputated in March.

But her faith uplifted her outlook on life, her mother said.

“She was very brave, strong and very compassionate about others, even when she was feeling not so good,” Jennifer Kates said. “She had an outlook where she had hope for the whole thing and a fighting spirit.”

Her mother also credited a prom held in May at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, where Destiny Kates was a patient, for helping lift her daughter’s spirits.

She got dressed up, had her makeup done — patterned after a butterfly, which she loved — and even donned a tiara for her special evening. Her wish heading into the night was to make friends, which wasn’t easy for her amid the frequent hospital stays.

She met and befriended two other patients at the event.

“Unfortunately, one of them passed a couple days prior to Destiny’s passing and she was praying for her, hoping that she would come through,” Jennifer Kates said. “It scared her.”

Destiny had support, though. Her mother was with her all day, every day. Her siblings were also by her side as much as possible.

“We would always help her even if we didn’t want to,” said Michelle Kates, Destiny’s sister and self-proclaimed “Irish twin.” “That’s our family. We love giving and we love taking care of one another.”

Amid her battle, Destiny still found ways to give back to others.

“(She was) kind to all the nurses and buying things for them,” Jennifer Kates said. “She was a giving person. That was her love language.”

She went on an online shipping trip made possible through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and used it mainly to buy things for others.

But she also bought herself a new computer. Destiny’s hope was to use it for her project — crocheting stuffed bears to sell and raise money for osteosarcoma cancer research.

She had found a crochet pattern she liked and was beginning to build her website.

Her mother will continue that project, in Destiny’s name, once she is ready, she said.

And Destiny’s legacy will also live on elsewhere — in the medical field, as she would have wanted, her family said — as her tumors were donated to UC San Francisco to help advance the study of osteosarcoma.

“That’s what she wanted to do,” her mother said, “she wanted to help find a cure.”