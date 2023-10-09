Restaurateur Lowell Sheldon wants Sebastopol to let him back in the kitchen

A Sebastopol restaurateur who was forced out of three restaurants following multiple allegations of sexual harassment has asked to be allowed to work at another restaurant in which he is a partner and also that he be able to drink there.

Under the unusual terms of the use permit for Piala, the Sebastopol restaurant he co-founded in 2022, Lowell Sheldon is not legally allowed to work at the restaurant or drink there.

In his Sept. 7 application to the city’s Planning Commission, Sheldon and his Piala business partner, Jeff Berlin, said that Berlin needs a vacation and can’t take one unless Sheldon can take his place. They also said Sheldon needs to be able to drink at Piala in order to “understand the offerings of the restaurant.”

Sebastopol staff have recommended the commission, during its meeting on Tuesday, approve the application, with conditions: that no Piala employees, including owners, be allowed to drink on duty, that there be check-ins with the city every six months, and that a human resources firm continues to monitor employees’ experience.

The staff report to the city’s Planning Commission said no complaints have been made to the firm since Piala opened.

In an interview Friday, Sheldon said those conditions are acceptable.

“The way this use permit process went, I always — my lawyers and everybody — felt like it was a complete misuse of the way a use permit is supposed to be used,” Sheldon said. “Yet, we had no choice but to live with the city's restrictions … for the last year. We did that faithfully and it's now time to move on.”

In 2021, Sheldon’s previous business partners forced him to relinquish his share of ownership in Fern Bar, Khom Loi and Handline — highly regarded Sebastopol restaurants he co-founded — after six former employees accused him of creating a toxic work environment over more than five years, including unwanted touching and inappropriate comments.

Separately, The Bohemian reported in 2021 that Sheldon was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in November 2019 during a date at his house.

Sheldon continues to deny the allegations, but said on Friday, “I've made mistakes and like every human being I’ve learned along the way.”

A search last week of Sonoma County Superior Court records showed he has not been criminally charged in relation to any of the allegations.

He is a defendant in a civil suit filed by a former employee, Jess Hom-Dawson, who told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2021 that after work one night he said to her, “Come sit on daddy’s lap.”

Sheldon told the paper he regretted the comment. Messages left for his and Hom-Dawson’s attorneys about the civil suit were not returned Friday.

Former employees of Sheldon’s who made the allegations in 2021 could not be reached Friday.

One former employee, Leah Engel, who worked for Sheldon from 2015 to 2021, wrote to the city urging planning commissioners to deny his application.

Engel said Sheldon “has waited, biding his time in the hopes that our community and the Planning Commission will believe that he has taken enough time to ‘do the work’ or, at the very least, that we will have moved on and forgotten about the mountains of pain he has caused.”

Sheldon, who plans to open a downtown Santa Rosa restaurant with Berlin in November, said: “Leah has no idea about anything. She's just a random person who worked for me five years ago, so she can have her own feelings about whatever she wants.”

