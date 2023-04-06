Retired Bay Area radio reporter Mike Colgan was left paralyzed earlier this month after a fall near his Arizona home, according to a GoFundMe page launched by a former colleague at KCBS.

Colgan was walking with his hands in his pockets March 5 when he fell face-first onto pavement. Unable to brace his fall, he suffered a broken neck and is now a quadriplegic, according to the fundraising page set up by KCBS reporter Jennifer Hodges.

Colgan, who retired to the Grand Canyon State in 2020, is currently in a rehabilitation center, but insurance will not cover a long-term stay there, the GoFundMe said.

More than $31,000 has been donated in three days. The money will help Colgan’s family pay for the cost of home health care and physical therapy, as well as the equipment necessary to make life at home possible.

"As you can imagine he was in a pretty dark place after this accident, but his spirits have improved and I feel like I have seen a man reclaim ownership of his life, which is hugely encouraging," his son, Kevin, told KCBS Radio this week.

Colgan spent 50 years in the news industry, including reporting for KFRC in the 1970s and spending 33 years at KCBS. He was inducted into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame in 2015.

In his time at KCBS, Colgan interviewed luminaries like Mother Teresa and the Dalai Lama, covered numerous Super Bowls, World Series and NBA Championships, and "brought joy, love, and stories to so many people. Those who know him, love him,“ Hodges wrote on the GoFundMe page.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3nTCr0A.