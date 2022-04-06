Retired Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke dies at 55

Sutter VNA & Hospice offers several support groups, including those for survivors of suicide, children who have experienced a loss and parents who have lost a child. Call 707-535-5780 for more information.

Resources also are available for those who have lost someone to suicide.

Redwood Empire Chapter of the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists: www.recamft.org

Kevin Burke, who retired last year as Healdsburg’s longtime police chief and unexpectedly ended his candidacy for Sonoma County sheriff last month, has died, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the death was an apparent suicide.

News of his death reached many in Healdsburg and beyond overnight Tuesday, prompting an outpouring of sorrow and shock.

In a statement posted Wednesday afternoon to the city of Healdsburg’s Facebook page, officials called Burke “a true wit, a friend and advisor to his colleagues, and a respected member of the city team. He will be missed.” Flags were flying at half-staff outside of City Hall in Burke’s memory.

Healdsburg Mourns the Loss of Kevin Burke The City of Healdsburg and the entire Healdsburg community are deeply... Posted by City of Healdsburg on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

“Kevin’s passing is a heartbreaking loss to our entire community,” Healdsburg Vice Mayor Ariel Kelley said in a written statement. “I loved him as a friend and admired and respected him deeply as a colleague. The feelings of grief we are experiencing are unfathomable. I hope the community comes together to memorialize him and create a legacy where he will be remembered and honored in Healdsburg.”

Burke, 55, served as the city’s police chief between 2011 and 2021. Previously, he was chief of police in Lakeport, Lake County.

Born and raised in St. Helena, he earned a law degree from UC Berkeley and worked as a prosecutor in Orange County.

He started in law enforcement as an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, where he worked from 1996 to 2006 and was promoted to sergeant, overseeing the Wilshire vice unit. He also served as an internal affairs advocate, investigating officers’ excessive force and other misconduct.

He returned to the North Coast and became the police chief and city manager in Lakeport before taking up the head post at the Healdsburg Police Department.

He was credited with overhauling the department’s community engagement efforts amid the city’s reckoning with institutional racism and bias spurred by Black Lives Matter protests.

He also managed the city’s response and evacuation amid the 2019 Kincade fire, which threatened Healdsburg’s eastern flank and forced 190,000 county residents to flee.

“He was just an incredible kind-hearted person. He loved, loved that department. He loved being our police chief,” Mayor Ozzy Jimenez said. “And he was just a different breed of officer. He was just so progressive in his thinking and inclusive in his language.”

Burke was a founding member of Protect and Defend, an organization dedicated to LGBTQ inclusion and representation in law enforcement. He also volunteered with the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, helping LGBTQ clients navigate the HIV testing process.

“As a member of the LGBTQ community, it’s incredibly sad,” Jimenez added, pausing as he became emotional. “Mental health — it’s important.”

Burke entered the 2022 race for county sheriff and received endorsements from the Sonoma County Democratic Party, County Supervisor James Gore, Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers and District Attorney Jill Ravitch before he abruptly withdrew last month, citing health issues.

Gore said Burke was “one of the most genuine people I have met.”

Gore recalled how he rarely saw Burke out of uniform or standing to the side at community events. Rather, Burke was always actively engaged, Gore said.

“He was the example of a police chief that was a community representative, the best of the best,” Gore said. “That really trickled throughout his department.”

Gore said his heart goes out to Burke’s family.

“Very sad,” Gore said. “Very, very sad for Kevin’s family, but also the wider family of our community that knew him and admired his public service and his heart.”

He lived in his Healdsburg home with his two dogs. Dispatch reports indicated emergency medical personnel were called to the street at about 6:15 p.m.

At that time, “deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Josephine Lane to a report of a suspected suicide,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia. “Kevin Burke was found inside his residence with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The exact time of death has not yet been determined, but Valencia said Healdsburg police officers found Burke while conducting a welfare check after a friend reported he could not get a hold of the former police chief.

A note was recovered from the scene. The Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist and is taking over the investigation from the Healdsburg Police Department for multiple reasons, Valencia said, including that “they’re seeing one of their own this happened to — it’s hard for them.”

“We want to send our condolences during this difficult time to the Healdsburg Police Department, the law enforcement community, family and friends of Kevin Burke,” Valencia said.

In a comment shared by the city, Police Chief Matt Jenkins, who succeeded Burke, said, “As his Healdsburg Police Department family mourns the loss, we remember him for everything he did for the department and the community. He was a mentor and a friend, and he led us through many difficult times with courage and dignity.“

Staff writers Emma Murphy, Colin Atagi and Austin Murphy contributed to this report.

