Retired Marin-Sonoma superintendent charged with annoying or molesting boy

Former school administrator Robert Raines has been formally charged by the Marin County District Attorney’s Office with one count of misdemeanor of molesting a 9-year-old boy.

The recently retired superintendent of the Shoreline Unified School District, which includes schools in west Sonoma and Marin counties, was originally arrested on suspicion of felony lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 and taken into custody June 8. He was released to his home in Petaluma the same day on $50,000 bail.

An arraignment is set for Aug. 18.

Raines, 67, said at the time that the allegations were “absolutely false.”

His Marin County attorney, Charles Drewso, said “the indication given that he is now charged with a misdemeanor rather than a felony shows there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him with a felony, but he’s still being charged with something he’s not guilty of.

“It’s a good start on the road to exoneration,” Drewso said.

The complaint released by the Marin County district attorney after a five-week review, says Raines “did willfully and unlawfully annoy and molest a child under the age of 18 years, ... John Doe, of the age of 9 years.”

Neither District Attorney Lori Frugoli nor the Marin County Sheriff’s Office would elaborate further on Raines’ case on Tuesday.

According to Shouse Law Group of San Jose: “For purposes of this law, ‘annoy’ and ‘molest’ mean the same thing. They refer to conduct which is: motivated by a sexual interest in a child, or in children generally, and ... which is likely to disturb, irritate or be observed by a child or children.”

The offense, it said, “is a wobbler, meaning the prosecutor can elect to charge it as either a misdemeanor or a felony.”

If charged as a misdemeanor, the crime is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and up to a year in county jail. Any second violation of the law would be considered a felony. Raines has no criminal record.

Raines will have to register as a sex offender if he is convicted, according to the prosecution complaint.

When a complaint was filed against him for the alleged behavior that occurred “on or about June 1,” according to the district attorney, he was placed on administrative leave by the district. The day after the arrest, Shoreline trustees voted to place him on an unpaid compulsory leave of absence three weeks before he was to retire.

No information has been released about whether the suspected crime was committed against a student or on school district property.

Raines had worked for Shoreline Unified since 2016. Before that, he worked at rural school districts in Sonoma County, including the Alexander Valley Union School District near Healdsburg, the Mark West Union School District and the Wilmar Union School District near Petaluma.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.