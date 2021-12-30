Retired PD reporter reflects on local news before the internet

There was the clacking of electric typewriters. The whoosh of news copy going down the tube. Rows and rows of reporters at their desks with no dividers between them. Phones ringing. Teletype machine clinking. Puffs of cigarette smoke in the air.

This was The Press Democrat newsroom Randi Rossmann walked into in 1981 when she was first hired as a 22-year-old college graduate. It was vibrant, loud and a bit disheveled.

“The whole newsroom felt bigger. There was more of a cavern feeling to it. It was busy and noisy, but good — an active room,” said Rossmann, who retired from reporting in 2019.

While local newspaper offices remain active and fast-paced today with breaking news updates by the minute online in several formats, veteran and retired reporters remember newsrooms differently in the era before the internet.

There used to be library staff to keep shelves of clipped articles and printed photographs organized. There was a composing room, where workers cut and pasted paper to form newspaper pages.

And there was a bigger staff. Correspondents in Mendocino and Lake counties, and along the Sonoma Coast, would send their reporting to the newsroom through a dictaphone. One of Rossmann’s first tasks as a new hire in the early 1980s was to type up correspondence reports from dictaphones.

As for reporters, there was more time back then to dig in on the nitty gritty of storytelling — brainstorming, developing sources, researching, interviewing and writing.

The transition from before and after the internet’s impact on The Press Democrat wasn’t something that happened overnight, said Rossmann, the paper’s first woman reporter to cover the police beat. It was more gradual over the late 1990s to the early aughts.

The Press Democrat has a long history in Sonoma County. Its parent newspaper, the Sonoma Democrat, began as a four-page weekly in 1857 and was Santa Rosa’s first newspaper.

In the 174 years since, the newspaper has evolved in many ways, including how it’s printed, designed and reported.

While some may romanticize the old ways — typewriters and no social media — there are huge benefits to having local journalism online. Rossmann points out the minute-to-minute updates Press Democrat staff provide readers during wildfire seasons.

“People still appreciate good journalism,” she said.

See the gallery above for photos of The Press Democrat during the 20th century.