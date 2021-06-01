Retired Santa Rosa police dog dies of cancer at 7

Retired Santa Rosa police dog, Kolt, died Sunday after a short battle with cancer, the police department announced in a Facebook post.

The 7-year-old dog retired from the police department in 2020 after five years of service, when he moved to Southern California with his handler, Officer Kaiden Kemp.

“Kolt apprehended numerous violent offenders, taught the community about the importance of police K-9’s and helped keep officers & our community safe,” the post said. .

On May 15, Kolt became extremely sick and was taken to a local veterinary hospital, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help with Kolt’s medical expenses.

“Kolt lost a short battle with cancer, and today he was laid to rest with my old K9 uniform draped over him, and his K9 collar around his neck,” Kemp wrote on the page.

“I’ll always have the memories, and I know he’ll be looking over me until we’re together again.”

Kolt worked with Kemp in the arrest of a DUI suspect in 2017 and of a man hiding in inside a Catholic church, suspected of planning to burglarize the house of worship in 2019.

Kolt also bit a man suspected of breaking into 4th Street Market and Deli in downtown Santa Rosa in 2019, after he refused to comply with orders to surrender.

Additionally, he helped subdue a high-risk sex offender by latching on to the man and holding him down so that officers could detain him in 2017.

“You were a good boy, Kolt. Thank you for your service,” one commenter, Remy Gervais, said. "Thank you for keeping our community safe.“