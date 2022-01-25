Revamped survey effort aims to capture Sonoma County student experience, target support services

To check if your district is participating in YouthTruth, find a complete list at bit.ly/347MDsi .

That could mean a monthly or weekly newsletter, or a message sent through ParentSquare, depending on what your school uses.

Each participating school site was able to choose how to circulate links to its family survey, but Jessica Progulske with the Sonoma County Office of Education said most have used the same communication modes typically used to inform parents of updates.

The clearest snapshot that Sonoma County officials have of local students’ mental health and well-being has shown depression and anxiety are frequent and likely widespread obstacles to kids’ ability to learn and thrive.

Up to 70% of high school respondents and 50% of middle-schoolers reported “feeling depressed, stressed or anxious” as their primary barrier to learning, according to a survey last year of more than 18,000 local students in grades 3-12.

“That one piece of data was a wake-up call to the community,” said Karin Demarest, vice president for community impact with the Community Foundation of Sonoma County. “And that’s why this survey is so essential.”

Still, the 2021 YouthTruth captured responses from only about a quarter of Sonoma County public school students.

Now, to generate a more complete assessment of students’ experiences, a partnership of Sonoma County agencies, foundations and schools is expanding the use of the YouthTruth survey locally. while seeking to improve how the coalition addresses and acts on feedback.

Launched this month, the three-year effort aims to give schools and community partners a deeper and wider understanding that can spur new action to aid students and help funnel resources to groups doing that work

With more than 130 elementary, middle and high schools participating, officials at the Sonoma County Office of Education, the Community Foundation of Sonoma County and the Career Technical Education (CTE) Foundation of Sonoma County are hoping to see a higher level of response than in any year since the survey was first used five years ago. Schools distributed links to surveys for students, parents and staff at the beginning of the year. Responses will be received through Friday, Jan. 28.

Jessica Progulske, who works as a college and career readiness official in SCOE’s educational support services department, said she knows it’s far from an easy year to ask students, staff or families to take time to fill out the surveys.

But, “my plea is, we do it because of everything, not in spite of everything,” she said. “It matters more now because of what we’re facing. It’s even more helpful and important that we pay attention to community voice now.”

Schools across the nation have relied on the YouthTruth survey, developed by a San-Francisco-based nonprofit, since it was launched in 2008. Locally, use began in 2017, spurred by a partnership between the Community Foundation and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.

The two foundations reached out to other funders and investors, including the CTE Foundation, with the idea of implementing more student voices into local efforts to support education.

“When we have the data directly from those we’re wanting to impact … then we can target our resources and support,” said Karin Demarest, the Community Foundation’s vice president for community impact.

Only two high schools participated in 2017. Several months later, the October firestorm ravaged Sonoma County and disrupted the lives and schooling of tens of thousands of students.

The foundations worked with YouthTruth to adjust parts of the survey in response.

“It made sense to also ask questions about experiences and needs related to local fires,” a 2021 YouthTruth report said about that time period. Additional questions were added in the years that followed, as wildfires continued to affect school communities.

In addition to assessing student self-perception of emotional and mental well-being, the YouthTruth survey also has offered local schools and foundations insight into students’ levels of engagement at school, and how interested they are in what they are learning.

And Sonoma County has some room for improvement, the data show.

In 2021, for example, the percentage of elementary-age students who responded affirmatively to the statement “The work I do for my classes really makes me think” placed Sonoma County in the 47th percentile nationwide among respondents. At the middle school level, Sonoma County was in the 22nd percentile, and at the high school level, the 24th percentile.

Relevancy and engagement at school are key priorities for the CTE Foundation, which since 2013 has been working to partner with local schools, businesses and nonprofits to strengthen students’ college and career readiness.

“What a great way for us to really learn about from a student perspective how engaged do they feel in school?” said Kathy Goodacre, CEO of the CTE Foundation. “Because we know relevancy and engagement is critical to students’ overall success.”

Seeing the ongoing effects in the YouthTruth data and the barriers schools face in tackling the results of their site or district-specific data alone, spurred the two local foundations and SCOE to pursue a more collaborative, unified approach.