Review of Eureka police squad 'toxic culture' is expanding

The sergeant and officers compared people living on the streets to pigeons.

They likened them to troglodytes who could be organized like bowling pins or corralled into a burning building.

They joked about decapitating them with helicopter blades while they slept downtown.

After 11 weeks of interviews and a trickle of new details, the outside investigation into dehumanizing and violent text messages at a Northern California police department is at most only halfway completed, with yet another supervisor sidelined indefinitely and unease apparent through the ranks.

Eureka Police Chief Steve Watson put one of his top-ranking officers, Capt. Patrick O'Neill, on paid administrative leave May 17. In a written statement over the weekend, city officials declined to say what prompted the move or whether it was connected to the ongoing third-party review of the text messages among subordinates.

But O'Neill oversaw day-to-day field operations of the department, including supervision of Sgt. Rodrigo Reyna-Sanchez and Officer Mark Meftah, both of whom have been on paid leave since a Sacramento Bee investigation in March revealed they sent a series of degrading text messages about women, people with mental illness and those experiencing homelessness.

With at least three people on leave, four existing vacancies and four more officers who've announced plans to retire or take jobs elsewhere, according to the city, Watson has tried to reassure his small team of fewer than four-dozen officers that they can and should come to him directly with questions.

"Some employees have expressed concern that they will suffer retaliation for participating in the investigation," Watson wrote in a May 24 memo. "The Department has zero tolerance for retaliation."

He tried to strike a hopeful tone, acknowledging the department's troubled past and recent controversies that have overshadowed progress he and others have worked on for years.

"I know this has been a difficult and uncertain time, following a particularly tough and challenging year in 2020, but we will get through this together (just as we did 2020) and be the better and stronger for it," Watson wrote.

"Sometimes this can be hard to see in the midst of the moment, but there is also a real opportunity for growth and another big, positive step forward here."

The Bay Area law firm Sacks, Ricketts & Case LLP has interviewed "several witnesses" and their review will take "at least another two months," Watson wrote and reiterated Thursday in a prepared statement sent to a Humboldt County citizens group.

It's unclear what the review has turned up thus far. Many believe it will reach far beyond the text messages and scrutinize how the department handles complaints and whether a toxic "old guard" culture has detracted from otherwise solid, community-centered police work.

Heavily redacted invoices The Bee obtained through a Public Records Act request show the firm charged the city for more than $17,000 by the end of April at an hourly rate of $350. Details about what exactly those charges were for — interviews, travel, or research, for example — were blacked out.

Investigator with long experience in law enforcement

Other records offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the early weeks of the review unfolded.

Almost immediately after The Bee's March investigation was published, the city hired Todd Simonson to investigate. City officials billed it as a third-party, outside review that would be free of police department interference.

Simonson also has a long history in law enforcement, himself a former Oakland police officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. He spent eight years as a patrol officer before joining law offices where, among other things, he took cases defending officers who shot and killed people on the job.

According to a list of his publications, Simonson wrote a 2014 article for the National Law Review about the city of San Jose prevailing in a case that prevented city employees from being subjected to open-records laws when they were on their personal phones. The California Supreme Court ultimately struck down the decision.

Simonson did not return requests for comment. In a community meeting last month, City Manager Miles Slattery said the investigation remained in the "capable hands" of the firm. He said there was no specific timeline but said he hoped it could be done as quickly as possible. He reiterated that sentiment in a Saturday email to The Bee, adding that "we have to respect the confidentiality of that process."

Watson did not provide comments for this story.

The city attorney's office in March served each officer on Reyna-Sanchez's squad with a letter asking them to indicate, under penalty of perjury, whether they had records responsive to a Bee request seeking text messages related to on-duty assignments.