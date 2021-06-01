Subscribe

Reward grows to $400,000 in road rage killing of Southern California boy

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 1, 2021, 12:38PM

ORANGE — A reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the road rage killing of a Southern California boy has grown to $400,000.

A private contribution over the weekend increased the reward in the slaying of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, Southern California News Group reported.

The boy was fatally shot in the abdomen on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother, Joanna Cloonan, on State Route 55 in the city of Orange.

According to accounts from the mother and witnesses who stopped to help her, another car cut her off, she responded with a hand gesture and the car slipped in behind her and someone inside fired a shot through the rear of her car.

More than $320,000 has been pledged to a GoFundMe account set up to help support the Leos family.

