Reward offered for missing public statue in Monte Rio

CHEYENNE CARROLL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 24, 2022, 3:14PM
A $1,000 reward is being offered for the return of a piece of public art reportedly stolen from Monte Rio in January.

The driftwood sculpture of a water bird by local artist Minh Ta was removed from the Monte Rio triangle on Highway 116 in early January, according to a post on the Monte Rio Central group page on Facebook.

Anyone with information regarding the statue is encouraged to contact Halsey Brochu via text, phone call or email. Text 707-303-0003, call 707-788-6042 or email ehalsey707@gmail.com with information.

