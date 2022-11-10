Reynoza to be Windsor mayor after Lemus concedes, Salmon and Potter will join her on council

Get real-time election results for local and state races, propositions and measures at election.pressdemocrat.com.

Rosa Reynoza, a current town council member who has brought an outsider attitude to Windsor politics, will be the town’s next mayor after fellow council member Esther Lemus conceded the race Wednesday afternoon.

Lemus did not believe she could overcome Reynoza’s nearly 20-percentage point lead following the first round of election results, she told The Press Democrat.

“It’s been a true honor serving the residents of Windsor and I will continue to lend my time and my talents to doing whatever I can to continue to uplift our community,” she added.

As of the most recent tallies, issued shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Reynoza had just under 60%, or 2,991 votes, while Lemus had closer to 40%, or 2,016 votes. County officials have counted 5,007 votes in this race so far.

The total number of registered voters in Windsor is 16,958.

Her win means Reynoza, who won her first town council race in a May 2021 special election after three unsuccessful previous runs for office, will continue to reshape Windsor politics.

“It feels great,” said Reynoza, who made her first bid for mayor against Dominic Foppoli in 2020, but lost by 12% of the vote. She added that she hoped this win would send a message to other jurisdictions in the county that “grassroots candidates should really be considered, should really be looked at.”

She will be joined on the council by longtime council member and outgoing Mayor Sam Salmon, who said his opponent for Windsor’s District 2, Maureen Merrill, called him and conceded the race early Wednesday.

Newcomer Tanya Potter will take the District 4 seat after her opponent also conceded. A third council seat appeared to remain undecided as of press time.

Reynoza will be Windsor’s first Latina mayor and the first mayor directly elected since Foppoli, who resigned in May 2021 amid a torrent of sexual assault and rape claims. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Sonoma County’s election chief, Deva Proto, has indicated further updates to the results of races countywide may not come until Friday as election officials continue to process and count ballots dropped off in person Tuesday, as well as mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day that have yet to arrive at the county elections office.

Lemus, who outspent her underdog opponent by as much as $30,000, had six more years in elected office and was endorsed by most of the North Bay’s elected officials and political organizations.

She pitched herself as a more experienced candidate whose connections to elected officials around the region could help funnel funding to Windsor and boost the small town’s influence.

She raised $44,000 for her campaign, with the bulk of that sum coming in two personal loans adding up to $23,000.

Voters, however, appear to have favored Reynoza, who pitched herself as a change maker outside the county’s political establishment, following the Foppoli scandal and the council’s contentious battles over a development plan for the Windsor Town Green.

She spent around $9,000 on her campaign and chose not to seek endorsements from other politicians or organizations.

“I stuck to what I believe in and it feels good,” she said in a Press Democrat video shot filmed outside her campaign’s celebration event after in initial results came in Tuesday night.

She intends to focus on community engagement, the town’s budget deficit and downtown parking issues as she takes the mayor’s seat in 2023, she said.

Lemus is one of the women who has accused Foppoli of sexual assault and misbehavior. Her account matches that of one of seven women who have anonymously filed a civil lawsuit against Foppoli.

Both candidates stayed away from discussing Foppoli on the campaign trail and have said they believe town residents want Windsor to move on from the shadow of the scandal.

Voters interviewed outside the polls Tuesday offered mixed opinions about that topic. Some said Lemus’s choice to speak out and accuse Foppoli drew their support, while others suggested her ascension to mayor would make it harder for Windsor to move on.

Jenna Betry, 20, said she cast her ballot for Lemus.

“I really want to stand by her,” Betry said. “She deserves that and she deserves that power.”

But Jennifer Heinley, 43, said she cast her vote for Reynoza. “I voted for Rosa for mayor because she is more vocal about keeping Windsor small and to be honest, was not tied to the Foppoli mess.”

A majority of the five-member council was also up for re-election, with votes being counted for three council seats alongside the mayor’s chair.

In District 1, as of Wednesday, incumbent council member Mike Wall, elected in a special election last April, was in the lead with 633 votes, or 63%, while Gina Fortuno-Dickson received 373 votes or 37%.

Election officials had counted 1,006 votes as of early Wednesday. But with around 4,000 registered voters in the district it remained too early to call that race.

Salmon was also leading his opponent with 59%, or 968 votes compared with Merrill’s 41% or 676 votes in District 2.

Counters had gotten through 1,644 ballots in this race as of early Wednesday. There are more than 4,700 registered voters in this district according to county data.

In District 4, where two newcomers squared off, Potter was winning with 894 votes, or 73%, and Kevin Gonyo had 329 votes or 27% of the vote.

Gonyo conceded to Potter but said he hoped to run for the seat againn.

"It feels really good to win; we worked really hard so it’s good to come out on top,“ Potter said. Her top priority when seated is to work on the town's mobile home ordinance to reduce the amount the city charges residents to 3& or 50% of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), whichever is lower, she said.

As of early Wednesday, 1,223 votes had been counted in this district, where there are more than 4,000 registered voters.

